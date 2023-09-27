Residents raise concerns of proposed RV park in Gulf Park Estates

GULF PARK ESTATES, Miss. (WLOX) - A new RV park proposed for Gulf Park Estates in Jackson County is not sitting well with residents of the nearby area.

Ocean Springs Islands RV Resort, LLC says its mission is to bring life back to the land that was once Pine Island Golf Course. The course has been vacant since 1998 when Hurricane Georges destroyed it.

Frank Funari and his neighbors in Gulf Park Estates are furious over the idea of the new RV Resort.

“I don’t like it. We’re not set up for that,” Funari said.

The swampy area is right next door to Funari’s neighborhood, and he said he’s concerned about the traffic it will cause as well as the crowds it will attract. He also said he doesn’t see why developers chose this place for the new resort.

“Just people who are nomads. People who live out of their campers and trailers,” he said. “Why would you want to have RVs parking out on swamp land?”

The property has nearly 400 acres of wooden islands and ponds. Developer Adam Dial said he doesn’t think the park would have a negative effect on residents.

“It’s such a unique property,” Dial said. “The distance from us to our neighbors ranges from maybe 400 feet to 3,000 feet. You can feel how open it is when you’re out here.”

Dial said the resort would have 476 RV sites with 16 cabins on stilts, two Bayou Houses and 20 resort-owned airstreams.

He also said he thinks a new RV resort will give a huge economic boom to Jackson County.

“One-third of all the tourism employees in the state of Mississippi, live on the coast,” he said. “This just further doubles down on investing in tourism. Mississippi has been investing big in tourism over the last number of years, so we’re excited to be a part of growing that sector of our local economy.”

The proposal will go to the Jackson County Planning Commission on October 18th. If the planning commission approves the proposal, it would then go to the Board of Supervisors in November.

Funari said he’ll have a front-row seat at that meeting.

“Let’s listen to what you’ve got to offer and maybe we can have a change of heart,” he said.

The park entrance would be on Beachview Drive. Jackson County leaders said money is in the budget to begin a Beachview Road widening project that would reduce traffic around the park.

Leaders said they hope that the project will begin in the middle of next year.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.