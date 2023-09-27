WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Residents protest as only bank in Mississippi town set to close

By Christopher Fields
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICKENS, Miss. (WLBT) - BankPlus is the only bank that serves the people of Pickens, Mississippi and it’s scheduled to close on December 15.

Residents say if that happens, they will then have to travel more than 20 miles to the nearest bank.

Before the rally, dozens of people packed out the MLK Center voicing concerns on why they feel the bank should not close.

“I got three business accounts there,” said one citizen. “If the bank leaves, I’m going to have to transfer my money all the way to Durant of Canton and that’s going to cause a lot of hardship on me.”

The bank has been an anchor for the town since the year 2000. Mayor Paulette Moore says she was told the bank was closing because it’s not generating enough revenue.

She was told that Pickens only brought in 4 million dollars in revenue, which is not enough to operate in the rural area. It needs to generate 40 million dollars in revenue.

“The thing is that they made this decision without contacting me,” stated Mayor Moore. “So if you make a decision as something as huge as closing the bank, our only financial institution, and you do not contact the mayor, that’s not a good thing.”

Mayor Moore and the board of aldermen are now calling on Congressman Bennie Thompson to authorize a resolution to stop the bank from closing. She says he is currently coming up with a plan.

In a statement, BankPlus noted the decrease in business traffic and volume in Pickens.

The company saying, in part, that “it will install an Interactive Teller Machine in Pickens and that technology is in use in many of its larger markets and allows customers to conduct transactions with a live teller from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on weekdays and from 9:00 am. to 1:00 p.m. Saturdays.”

BankPlus says that will expand service to customers by 28 hours per week.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The couple posted a plea for help on Facebook, and a desperate search began with an outpour of...
Spider monkey returns to family after going missing for 24 hours
Moss Point Police Department is still actively investigating the shooting death of 18-year-old...
Shooting victim found in Moss Point believed to have died in attempted home robbery
Brawl breaks out at football game in Mississippi, prompting investigation
Brawl breaks out at football game in Mississippi, prompting investigation
Journey's 50th Anniversary Tour Poster
Journey starting 50th anniversary ‘Freedom Tour’ in Biloxi, with special guest Toto
SNAP is designed to help provide extra funding to low-income families to buy groceries and is...
More money in your pocket: SNAP benefits are growing in October

Latest News

On today's episode of 'The Cue,' Chet and Tori talk Usher performing at the Super Bowl, the...
The Cue - Week 25
Dead pigs scattered across Mississippi River Bridge causing lane closure
Dead pigs scattered across Miss. River Bridge after crash
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after...
Former Saints QB Drew Brees named to Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2024
Another hot afternoon
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast