Rankin Co. family escapes overnight house fire

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Rankin County family is safe after escaping a house fire overnight.

It happened around 5 a.m. on Peninsula Drive in Brandon.

The outside of the home was heavily damaged.

A neighbor says the fire started from a golf cart, but WLBT has yet to confirm that with officials.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.