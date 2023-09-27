Jackson family claims neighbor shot, killed two of their dogs

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A South Jackson family says two of their beloved pets were shot and killed by their next-door neighbor. The family claims Jackson Police have done nothing to help them.

South Jackson resident Bridget Greer says her dogs and family are never aggressive towards anyone.

“They’re playful. They’re loving. They just want some love and attention,” Greer explained.

Greer and her husband Joseph say one of their beloved pets, Bailey the golden doodle, was shot by their next-door neighbor about a month ago.

“Me and my son saw from the kitchen window that they got out. I saw Bo, and then all of a sudden, we heard a ‘boom.’ We were coming out to get them in, and he had shot her. She died immediately. So I went and tried to take her to the vet, but she was just dead,” Bridget Greer said.

Two weeks later, Ginger the Yorkie was killed.

“He opened the garage quietly and shot from the garage. He didn’t come outside and shoot the dog. My Yorkie... he did the same thing. My Yorkie isn’t very big,” Joseph Greer said.

Greer says his neighbor called the police on their pets when they escaped before, but what police told his neighbor was something he never expected.

“He told him he got the right to shoot a dog as long as he comes in the yard. And since he said that, lately, he’s been popping my dogs,” Joseph Greer said.

We asked Captain Christian Vance, who is over Animal Control, if a person is allowed to defend themselves. He said a person is allowed to defend themselves if a dog or cat is physically threatening or vicious. But nowhere in state law or in a city ordinance does it allow for a pet to be killed for wandering onto a property.

In addition, Vance says there are other avenues to prevent a dog from coming onto your property — calling Animal Control, leash laws, and more.

“It made me feel sad. He’s just not a human being over there,” Joseph Greer said.

We’ve reached out to the neighbor next door about the allegations, but they never answered the door or reached out to our station.

