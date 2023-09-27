Hot again today with only a few showers possible

It’s mild and a little muggy this morning. We’re going to warm up a good bit today with highs close to 90. While we could use some rain, don’t get your hopes up too high! Only a few hit or miss showers and storms will be possible today. Many of us will stay dry, and it looks like the heaviest rain will remain offshore.

Some showers may linger over the water tonight through Thursday morning. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s by the morning. Rain chances on Thursday will stay fairly low. We’re only expecting a few isolated showers and storms. It’ll be another warm day with highs in the upper 80s.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be dry and sunny. Rain chances will stay very low, and it’s going to be hot. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Even though we need more rain, at least it’s going to be dry for the start of Cruisin’ The Coast.

In the tropics, we still don’t have any threats to the Gulf Coast. Tropical Storm Philippe will weaken over the next few days, and its remnants will move closer to Puerto Rico by the weekend. Another tropical wave, Invest 91L, will likely become a depression or storm over the next few days. It is expected to stay out at sea.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.