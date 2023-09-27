WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Former Mississippi dispatcher arrested for fraud

Former Mississippi dispatcher arrested for fraud
Former Mississippi dispatcher arrested for fraud(none)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Former Newton County Sheriff’s Office Dispatcher Shannon Taylor was arrested and charged with embezzlement/fraud in public office.

Taylor is accused of altering her timesheets after they were approved by her supervisor. Taylor was served with a $16,263.72 demand letter at the time of her arrest.

“Thank you to the investigators on my team and the prosecutors for putting a stop to this scheme,” said State Auditor Shad White. “As I have said, no matter the amount, my office will keep watch over your tax dollars.”

Taylor faces up to 10 years in prison and $5,000 in fines if convicted.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Defendants listed in federal indictment: McCarroll, Fluker, Rowser, Pierce, Hollis, and Derks.
6 indicted in federal conspiracy to commit murder for hire case
The school is set to close permanently on October 9th.
Bel-Aire Baptist Preschool closing after staff resigns, parents left seeking answers
Two Hancock High School students accused of bringing a gun on campus Wednesday now face youth...
Two teens accused of having a gun at Hancock High now face youth court
The Mississippi State Department of Education (MDE) released accountability grades for the...
Ocean Springs named top school district in Mississippi; West Harrison named best high school
Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport receives grant to extend service to Washington D.C.
Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport receives grant for nonstop service to Washington D.C.

Latest News

The I-10 flyover ramp leading to New Orleans International Airport is complete
I-10 flyover ramp leading to New Orleans International Airport is complete
Local artist Brie Mayfield brings color to the old Triplett Day Drug Store building in downtown...
Downtown Gulfport gets artistic makeover ahead of Cruisin' the Coast
Hot afternoon
Carrie's GMM First Alert Forecast
Rolling Fork rebuilding, recovering after tornado
Rolling Fork tornado recovery efforts still moving forward
Woman accused of killing her son found guilty of capital murder
Woman accused of killing her son found guilty of capital murder