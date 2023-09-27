WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Dead pigs scattered across Miss. River Bridge after crash; all lanes open

Dead pigs scattered across Mississippi River Bridge causing lane closure
Dead pigs scattered across Mississippi River Bridge causing lane closure(WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police confirmed all lanes have reopened after approximately 30 dead pigs were scattered across the Mississippi River Bridge late Tuesday, Sept. 26.

The accident caused the two left lanes to shut down on I-10 Westbound.

According to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a crash involving three vehicles that left one person injured.

WBRSO confirmed that the dead pigs were scattered across the bridge behind the crash. The truck hauling the pigs was not involved in the crash and continued westbound.

Officials state that they are unsure if the loose pigs played a factor in the crash.

Traffic was diverted to LA 1.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The couple posted a plea for help on Facebook, and a desperate search began with an outpour of...
Spider monkey returns to family after going missing for 24 hours
Moss Point Police Department is still actively investigating the shooting death of 18-year-old...
Shooting victim found in Moss Point believed to have died in attempted home robbery
Journey's 50th Anniversary Tour Poster
Journey starting 50th anniversary ‘Freedom Tour’ in Biloxi, with special guest Toto
Brawl breaks out at football game in Mississippi, prompting investigation
Brawl breaks out at football game in Mississippi, prompting investigation
SNAP is designed to help provide extra funding to low-income families to buy groceries and is...
More money in your pocket: SNAP benefits are growing in October

Latest News

It's National Roundabout Week, focused on the importance of the type of road and why it's...
National Roundabout Week highlights the unique road feature, urges safety
The fire that caused I-110 southbound lanes to close after the Bayview Avenue exit is still...
LIVE: Traffic still impacted by I-110 southbound closure
For now, I-110 from Bayview Avenue to U.S. 90 will remain closed indefinitely for motorists’...
Officials taking next steps after fire damages I-110; southbound lanes closed after Bayview exit
Wednesday morning, all southbound lanes of I-110 after the Bayview Avenue exit are closed after...
TRAFFIC UPDATE: I-110 southbound lanes closed after Bayview exit due to fire
An Ocean Springs man lost his life Tuesday morning in one of two crashes on I-10 Tuesday morning.
UPDATE: Ocean Springs man identified as I-10 crash victim