Be the Light: Biloxi High raises awareness for suicide prevention month

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Tuesday night, Biloxi High School is raising awareness to Suicide Prevention Month and Mental Health.

Dozens joined in a special presentation as local resources spoke with students and faculty members.

“There are people at school and in the community they can go to if they need help,” said Daisy McCarroll, Biloxi High School SRO and sponsor to BHS Campus Service Council.

Biloxi High School students, staff, and parents are coming together to take a stand against the stigma on mental health.

President of Campus Service Council, Sophia Pitre, said the idea to extend Suicide Prevention Month on campus was created with her board members.

“We really felt in our hearts we wanted to really make it more than a week. We wanted to make it more profound and memorable,” said Pitre.

That’s when the group decided to invite community resources to speak with students on mental health, suicide prevention, and bullying.

“We’re really trying to spread awareness that if we all come together, we can create a big change more than just social media or word. We really want to make an impact in our school that they are loved, valued and they matter,” said Pitre.

“To show kids too, we are a community here at Biloxi. We have sponsors out. We have Oceans and Pine Belt. We want everyone to know we are coming here to help each other out and be supportive. It’s amazing to see the kids out here,” said McCarroll.

Lastly, students and parents walked onto the Biloxi football field to stand united.

One by one, participants cracked their bracelets shining a blue and purple light, forming in the shape of support ribbon.

McCarroll encourages students to seek guidance if they need assistance or resources.

