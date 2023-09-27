Auburn, Louisiana Tech to face off at MGM Park

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -MGM Park will host a college fall baseball exhibition game on Saturday, November 4 between Auburn and Louisiana Tech. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Gates will open at 12:00 p.m.

Tickets for the game can be purchased through Ticketmaster. All tickets will be general admission and are available for $12.

“Having more high-quality college baseball in Biloxi has always been a goal of ours,” Shuckers’ General Manager Hunter Reed said. “We’re ecstatic to host two nationally successful programs in Auburn and Louisiana Tech.”

Auburn baseball has returned to one of the premier programs in the country under head coach Butch Thompson, reaching the College World Series in two of the last four postseasons in 2019 and 2022. The Tigers have reached the NCAA Tournament in five of the last six postseasons under Thompson, including advancing to the Super Regionals in 2018, 2019 and 2022. Auburn has also hosted back-to-back NCAA Regionals as a national seed at Plainsman Park.

“We’re appreciative of the Biloxi Shuckers and MGM Park for working with us to set up this game against Louisiana Tech,” Auburn Head Coach Butch Thompson said. “Coach Burroughs and his program have won conference titles and gone to the NCAA Tournament in two of the last three seasons, and it’ll be good to see how we stack up against outside competition. There are a lot of new faces on our fall roster, so we’re looking forward to playing in Biloxi and getting a better idea of what we have for the 2024 season.”

Out of Conference USA, the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs have reached the NCAA Tournament twice in the last three seasons and hosted a regional in Ruston during the 2021 season.

