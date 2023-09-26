WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Supreme Court allows drawing of new Alabama congressional map to proceed, rejecting state’s plea

FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court, June 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court, June 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the drawing of a new Alabama congressional map with greater representation for Black voters to proceed, rejecting the state’s plea to retain Republican-drawn lines that were struck down by a lower court.

In refusing to intervene, the justices allowed a court-appointed special master’s work to continue. On Monday, he submitted three proposals that would create a second congressional district where Black voters comprise a majority of the voting-age population or close to it.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2023 Cruisin' The Coast Schedule, Site Locations
LIST: 2023 Cruisin’ the Coast Schedule
Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming was taken into custody by Harrison County sheriff’s deputies...
Deming released on bond, indictment reveals new details
State Auditor Shad White joins us to talk about a recent recovery of $5.125 million from a...
State Auditor Shad White talks about $5M recovered from private prison company
Campers and RV'S are already beginning to fill a lot on Jeff Davis in Long Beach as folks gear...
Early cruisers starting to pick spots for Cruisin’ the Coast 2023
The hope is construction would take about two years.
New Merrill Road bridge set to take shape in George County

Latest News

The late Jeffrey Epstein is shown in a file photo.
JPMorgan settles claims that it enabled Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking acts for $75 million
SNAP is designed to help provide extra funding to low-income families to buy groceries and is...
More money in your pocket: SNAP benefits are growing in October
Piedmont Elementary School math teacher Cassie Holbrooks helps a small group of fourth-grade...
Americans have poor math skills. It’s a threat to US standing in the global economy, employers say
Guns are the leading cause of death among kids and teens. A look at preventing accidental...
InvestigateTV+ Season 1; Episode 12
FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, July 26, 2023,...
Hunter Biden sues Rudy Giuliani and another lawyer over accessing, sharing of his personal data