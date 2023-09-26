WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

South Mississippians brace for possible government shutdown

If Congress doesn’t reach a budget agreement to keep the government running before the September 20 deadline, National Park services would be forced to close.
By Parker Boyd
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - People in South Mississippi are bracing for the impact of a possible government shutdown. If Congress doesn’t reach a budget agreement to keep the government running before the September 20 deadline, National Park services would be forced to shut down.

One of those parks is the Davis Bayou Campground in Ocean Springs. That’s where Marshall Winstead is camping in preparation for Cruisin’ the Coast.

Winstead said he fears that the government shutdown could send them packing.

“There’s a possibility of them evicting us as they put it,” Winstead said. “There will be a campground full of people here that will be inconvenienced by it just because the politicians we have don’t want to do their job.”

Military families would also be impacted. This shutdown will force 1.3 million active-duty troops to work without pay.

“Our military families still have apartment bills to pay, rent mortgages, childcare,” said Sabrina Singh, Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary.

A shutdown could cause the shortage of air traffic controllers to get worse. This means over 50,000 employees are required to work without pay.

At the Armed Forces Retirement Home in Gulfport, unnecessary personnel would have to be furloughed.

Winstead said all he can do is wait and see if he’ll be sent back to his hometown of Bogalusa, Louisiana after the deadline.

“All we can do is just sit and wait, then if they tell us we have to go, I guess will have to go,” he said.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2023 Cruisin' The Coast Schedule, Site Locations
LIST: 2023 Cruisin’ the Coast Schedule
Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming was taken into custody by Harrison County sheriff’s deputies...
Deming released on bond, indictment reveals new details
Journey's 50th Anniversary Tour Poster
Journey starting 50th anniversary ‘Freedom Tour’ in Biloxi, with special guest Toto
Chevron says it aims to provide affordable and reliable ever-cleaner energy for the next 60...
Chevron, Jackson Co. EDF celebrate expansion of Pascagoula Refinery, 60 years of operation
At Ole Miss, going back over at least the last half a century, the Coast Rebels have been found...
Coast Life: Coast Rebels continue generation old gameday tradition

Latest News

The Biloxi VA is one of four sites across the United States to implement this technology for...
VR technology helping to heal veterans at Biloxi VA
The couple posted a plea for help on Facebook, and a desperate search began with an outpour of...
Spider monkey returns to family after going missing for 24 hours
Moss Point Police Department is still actively investigating the shooting death of 18-year-old...
Shooting victim found in Moss Point believed to have died in attempted home robbery
If Congress doesn’t reach a budget agreement to keep the government running before the...
South Mississippians brace for possible government shutdown