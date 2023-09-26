WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Shooting victim found in Moss Point believed to have died in attempted home robbery

Moss Point Police Department is still actively investigating the shooting death of 18-year-old...
Moss Point Police Department is still actively investigating the shooting death of 18-year-old Jayrell Cox.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point Police Department is still actively investigating the shooting death of 18-year-old Jayrell Cox.

On September 21 in the 6200 block of Elder Ferry Road, a resident of the street tells investigators he exited his home to find two armed men waiting under his carport. As he retreated back into the house, the men attempted to enter the home by force. They then began exchanging gunfire with the homeowner, and during the exchange, the two suspects fled on foot through neighboring yards. The homeowner was unaware if he had struck either of the suspects.

RELATED: Moss Point teen identified as body found on Elder Ferry Road

The following morning, officers were called to a nearby home after a woman discovered a deceased male, later identified as Cox, in her backyard. Investigators learned Cox had been struck, fled until he collapsed and succumbed to his injuries.

The case is currently being investigated as an attempted home invasion, resulting in Cox’s death. After the investigation’s conclusion, Moss Point PD intends to present it to a Jackson County Grand Jury.

Those with information on the incident are encouraged to call Detective Vince Nye or Moss Point PD at 228-475-1711 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2023 Cruisin' The Coast Schedule, Site Locations
LIST: 2023 Cruisin’ the Coast Schedule
Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming was taken into custody by Harrison County sheriff’s deputies...
Deming released on bond, indictment reveals new details
Journey's 50th Anniversary Tour Poster
Journey starting 50th anniversary ‘Freedom Tour’ in Biloxi, with special guest Toto
Chevron says it aims to provide affordable and reliable ever-cleaner energy for the next 60...
Chevron, Jackson Co. EDF celebrate expansion of Pascagoula Refinery, 60 years of operation
At Ole Miss, going back over at least the last half a century, the Coast Rebels have been found...
Coast Life: Coast Rebels continue generation old gameday tradition

Latest News

The Biloxi VA is one of four sites across the United States to implement this technology for...
VR technology helping to heal veterans at Biloxi VA
Winstead said he fears that the government shutdown could send them packing.
South Mississippians brace for possible government shutdown
The couple posted a plea for help on Facebook, and a desperate search began with an outpour of...
Spider monkey returns to family after going missing for 24 hours
Monday, a spider monkey named Kenzie was reunited with her human family after she went missing...
Spider monkey returns to family after going missing for 24 hours