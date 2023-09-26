WLOX Careers
Severe drought in Harrison County perfect recipe for wildfires

Chief Sullivan says the dry ground caused by the extreme drought can ultimately create large wildfires as we've seen last month.
Chief Sullivan says the dry ground caused by the extreme drought can ultimately create large wildfires as we've seen last month.(WLOX)
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - South Mississippi has seen its fair share of wildfires putting half the state in a burn ban, and despite the sporadic rain some areas may have experienced, Harrison County Fire chief Pat Sulivan says it’s not enough.

“We’re probably below 26 inches of the rain that we need to be out of the drought,” said Chief Sullivan. “Remember this: if you’re getting rained on here, then 80% of the other areas may not be getting rained on.”

Chief Sullivan says the dry ground caused by the extreme drought can ultimately create large wildfires as we’ve seen last month.

“For a fire that gets away from somebody, if they’re burning some stuff around the house and all of a sudden it gets away,” said Chief Sullivan. “It will travel so fast they can’t control it, and by the time we get the call and we’re there, it can be a major problem.”

He says oftentimes, wildfires are caused by neglect when things are burned.

“They’re not standing right there with it and they walk off to go inside and get something,” said Chief Sullivan. “I’ve heard it so many times. ‘I just went inside for just a minute. I came out and the woods are on fire, the fields are on fire and it was running so fast I couldn’t control it’. And those are the things we’re trying to avoid.”

Chief Sullivan says the burn bans are put in place for that reason. He is also asking everyone to follow the burn bans until the county experiences consistent rain to get out of the drought.

“Let’s wait till we get some rain, till they lift the burn ban, and then do what we need to do and do it safely,” said Chief Sullivan.

Chief Sullivan also says to help avoid damage to your home during a wildfire, remove anything that can burn away from your house and cut back any tree limbs close to your house.

