WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Reports: Krayzie Bone of Bone Thugs-n-Harmony ‘coughing up blood,’ checks into hospital

Krayzie Bone of Bones Thugs-n-Harmony performs onstage at State Farm Arena on Saturday, Jan. 5,...
Krayzie Bone of Bones Thugs-n-Harmony performs onstage at State Farm Arena on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in Atlanta.(Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News) - Bone Thugs-n-Harmony rapper Krayzie Bone is reportedly in the hospital.

The rap group’s manager, Bobby Dee, shared that the 50-year-old rapper checked himself into the hospital last Friday.

However, he gave no additional details regarding the musician’s condition.

According to a report by AllHipHop, Krayzie Bone, whose real name is Anthony Henderson, checked himself into a Los Angeles-area hospital after insiders said he was “coughing up blood.”

The 50-year-old underwent immediate surgery to stop the bleeding caused by a leaking artery in one of his lungs. However, the bleeding reportedly didn’t stop with a second procedure scheduled.

Krayzie Bone’s friend and group mate, Bizzy Bone, shared various messages on his Instagram with #PrayForKray.

Krayzie Bone previously revealed that he was battling sarcoidosis. According to the Cleveland Clinic, sarcoidosis is a condition that causes lumps or nodules to form in your lungs, lymph nodes, skin, eyes, and other parts of your body. Symptoms include cough, shortness of breath, tender sores on your shins, eye pain, and redness.

Bone Thugs-n-Harmony formed in 1991 in the Cleveland area. The group won a Grammy for its hit single “Tha Crossroads” also in the ‘90s. They currently have multiple shows scheduled on a tour extending into 2024.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2023 Cruisin' The Coast Schedule, Site Locations
LIST: 2023 Cruisin’ the Coast Schedule
Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming was taken into custody by Harrison County sheriff’s deputies...
Deming released on bond, indictment reveals new details
Journey's 50th Anniversary Tour Poster
Journey starting 50th anniversary ‘Freedom Tour’ in Biloxi, with special guest Toto
Chevron says it aims to provide affordable and reliable ever-cleaner energy for the next 60...
Chevron, Jackson Co. EDF celebrate expansion of Pascagoula Refinery, 60 years of operation
At Ole Miss, going back over at least the last half a century, the Coast Rebels have been found...
Coast Life: Coast Rebels continue generation old gameday tradition

Latest News

A southern Indiana trucking company has filed for bankruptcy after more than 80 years in...
Trucking company files for bankruptcy after more than 80 years in business
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Concerned Women for America Summit at the...
Judge rules Donald Trump defrauded banks, insurers as he built real estate empire
Nearly two thousand people registered to check out cutting-edge technology presentations...
2023 Oceans Conference & Exhibition draws nearly 2,000 registrants from around the world
Biloxi’s Community Market is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. under the...
Drought causes issues with local produce vendors
FILE - The iPhone 15 phones are shown during an announcement of new products on the Apple...
Apple exec defends tech giant’s decision to make Google default search engine on Apple iPhones, Macs