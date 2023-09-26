WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Moose calf rescued after getting stuck in foundation of old home

A moose calf was found stuck in the foundation of an old home in Bear Creek, Thursday, north of Seward.
By Joe Cadotte and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - A moose calf had to be rescued after it was found stuck in the foundation of an old home in Alaska on Thursday.

KTUU reports that locals found the calf in Bear Creek, north of Seward.

The moose drank more than five gallons of water offered to it by its rescuers.

Bear Creek resident Cathy Dougherty said she did not know how long the moose had been stuck there.

Pallets were restacked in the foundation, and the moose was able to walk out Friday night.

Dougherty said the moose was pacing the walls on the inside of the foundation.

“I had never heard a moose cry before... [it was] a whimpering, you know, like trying to call mom back,” she said.

Dougherty said efforts are being made to contact the property’s owner to find ways to prevent another animal from becoming stuck.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Auditor Shad White joins us to talk about a recent recovery of $5.125 million from a...
State Auditor Shad White talks about $5M recovered from private prison company
2023 Cruisin' The Coast Schedule, Site Locations
LIST: 2023 Cruisin’ the Coast Schedule
Carl Kemppainen was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Diamond Steen.
O’Reilly store employee charged with murder after shoplifting suspect dies of strangulation
The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 28 consecutive drawings.
Powerball jackpot reaches $785 million after no one wins Saturday
Jackson State kicker becomes first woman to play for the Tigers in program history (CREDIT:...
Jackson State kicker becomes first woman to play for the Tigers in program history

Latest News

According to MDOT, the department bought the land right after Hurricane Katrina and gave the...
Gulfport City Council holds special meeting regarding misspent money
Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey on Monday addressed the corruption charges brought against him.
Democratic Sen. Menendez rejects calls to resign, says cash found in home was not bribe proceeds
Hulk Hogan married Sky Daily in a private Florida ceremony.
Hulk Hogan ties the knot with Sky Daily 2 months after engagement, reports say
Chevron says it aims to provide affordable and reliable ever-cleaner energy for the next 60...
Chevron, Jackson Co. EDF celebrate expansion of Pascagoula Refinery, 60 years of operation
On Sunday, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) deputies were dispatched to a...
3 South Carolina teens killed in weekend shooting identified; 17-year-old suspects arrested, officials say