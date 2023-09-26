WLOX Careers
Man wanted for kidnapping still on the run after Mississippi kids found safe in Louisiana

By WLBT Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
SLIDELL, La. (WLBT) - Two children are safe and a woman is in custody after being wanted on kidnapping charges.

A man who is also wanted for kidnapping is still on the run.

Over the weekend, Tamerikaya Rawlings, 3, and Benyaaqob Rawlings, 5, were the subjects of an Endangered/Missing Child Alert out of Vicksburg, Mississippi.

The children were thought to be with Eric Rawlings Jr. and Ronneisha Evans.

In an update by police in Slidell, Louisiana on Tuesday, they said that the two children were found safe at a Red Roof Inn and that a female accomplice was in custody.

Eric Rawlings Jr., however, fled. Police believe they have a general location of where he is and K-9s are aiding in trying to find him.

A junior high and a middle school in the area were shut down due to the search.

“We are very confident that we are going to get this individual in custody,” police stated.

