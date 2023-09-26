WLOX Careers
Hot and humid today. Isolated storms possible.

Hot and humid today. Isolated showers and storms possible.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:36 AM CDT
We’re starting off warm and muggy this morning! Temperatures will climb up into the upper 80s and low 90s by the afternoon. Most of the day will feature a mix of sun and clouds, but a few isolated showers and storms are possible this afternoon and evening. Rain chances will decrease overnight tonight. We’ll cool down into the low 70s by early Wednesday morning.

There will be a better chance for scattered showers and storms on Wednesday, mainly along the coast. It’s going to be hot and muggy again with highs in the upper 80s. Hit or miss showers and storms are possible again on Thursday with highs in the upper 80s.

We’re not going to see as much rain around the area on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The weekend will be mostly sunny and hot. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Philippe remains in the Central Atlantic, and it’s expected to remain out at sea. It will gradually weaken into a depression by the weekend. Another tropical wave, Invest 91L, is in the Eastern Atlantic. It will likely become a tropical depression or storm this week, but it will also remain out at sea. There are no tropical threats to the Gulf Coast at this time.

