Gulfport City Council holds special meeting regarding misspent money

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Questions are being asked about why Gulfport spent money to clean up a vacant lot that the city doesn’t own, and those questions are being asked by members of the City Council.

A special city council began Monday morning. Members say they were not aware of the administration’s plan to turn a vacant lot into an entertainment destination.

MDOT owns the plot of land located at 13 Street and 28th Avenue. However, over the last few months, the city has spent around $31,400 to clean up trash and debris and plant fresh sod, turning a blighted area into public green space.

Council members started asking questions when they were asked to approve paying for the sod earlier in September — but they say they never approved the overall project. Now, the state auditor is involved.

First, the city administrator sent an email to Auditor Shad White. Last week, the council had the city attorney send another letter to White, questioning the spending without city approval.

According to MDOT, the department bought the land right after Hurricane Katrina and gave the city a permit to do the work. They are in the process of working on an agreement for how the city will use the land.

