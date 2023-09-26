Drought worsens

It has been a pretty hot day across South Mississippi with highs in the low and mid 90s. We are going to stay on the warm to hot side each afternoon. We do expect to see slightly higher rain chances over the next couple of days. Morning lows are going to be pleasant in the upper 60s to low 70s. The weekend looks like more of the same dry and warm to hot weather. The lack of rain will be great for our cruisers, but it is terrible for our worsening drought. The burn ban is still in place until further notice due to the exceptionally dry conditions.

