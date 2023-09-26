WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Drought causes issues with local produce vendors

Biloxi’s Community Market is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. under the...
Biloxi’s Community Market is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. under the I-110 bridge at Howard Ave. and Hopkins Blvd.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi’s Charles Hegwood Community Market is always a good place to get fruits and vegetables, but it’s also the right location to learn more about how the current drought is wreaking havoc on local growers.

“It got so hot so quick with no rain, all the crops went away,” said Linda Durbin.

Some vendors are local, others come in from Alabama, but all say the lack of rain has caused issues with their products.

Linda Durbin says the drought’s a problem for crops and for her bees that produce honey and help her make jams, jellies and preserves.

“With the lack of rain, our flowers haven’t been blooming, our winter’s been all messed up. It got warm then cold, and it messed up the cycles for the bees. Then on top of that, we planted 200 Christmas trees and we lost 75 because of the lack of water,” Durbin said

Ray Harrell has his farm in Alabama and says he’s gotten just enough rain to get by.

“It’s affecting us a lot with our greens. We just got those planted, and we should’ve had them planted, but they’re coming up,” Harrell said.

Another produce vendor says 2023 is going to be one for the record books.

“We started out with a late hard freeze that wiped out a bunch of produce for us, then we had the heat. Some tell me their farms just didn’t produce at all,” said Woodrow Gammel.

Biloxi’s Community Market is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. under the I-110 bridge at Howard Ave. and Hopkins Blvd.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2023 Cruisin' The Coast Schedule, Site Locations
LIST: 2023 Cruisin’ the Coast Schedule
Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming was taken into custody by Harrison County sheriff’s deputies...
Deming released on bond, indictment reveals new details
Journey's 50th Anniversary Tour Poster
Journey starting 50th anniversary ‘Freedom Tour’ in Biloxi, with special guest Toto
Chevron says it aims to provide affordable and reliable ever-cleaner energy for the next 60...
Chevron, Jackson Co. EDF celebrate expansion of Pascagoula Refinery, 60 years of operation
At Ole Miss, going back over at least the last half a century, the Coast Rebels have been found...
Coast Life: Coast Rebels continue generation old gameday tradition

Latest News

Nearly two thousand people registered to check out cutting-edge technology presentations...
2023 Oceans Conference & Exhibition draws nearly 2,000 registrants from around the world
The auction will be held at the Coast Coliseum from October 4 to October 7 as a part of...
Vicari’s 26th annual Biloxi Collector Car Auction to feature hundreds of rare memorabilia, cars
Drought worsens
Carrie's 4 PM First Alert Forecast
We're back in the kitchen and this time with Radish and to also learn about the 14th annual...
In the Kitchen with Radish