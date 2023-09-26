Drought causes issues with local produce vendors

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi’s Charles Hegwood Community Market is always a good place to get fruits and vegetables, but it’s also the right location to learn more about how the current drought is wreaking havoc on local growers.

“It got so hot so quick with no rain, all the crops went away,” said Linda Durbin.

Some vendors are local, others come in from Alabama, but all say the lack of rain has caused issues with their products.

Linda Durbin says the drought’s a problem for crops and for her bees that produce honey and help her make jams, jellies and preserves.

“With the lack of rain, our flowers haven’t been blooming, our winter’s been all messed up. It got warm then cold, and it messed up the cycles for the bees. Then on top of that, we planted 200 Christmas trees and we lost 75 because of the lack of water,” Durbin said

Ray Harrell has his farm in Alabama and says he’s gotten just enough rain to get by.

“It’s affecting us a lot with our greens. We just got those planted, and we should’ve had them planted, but they’re coming up,” Harrell said.

Another produce vendor says 2023 is going to be one for the record books.

“We started out with a late hard freeze that wiped out a bunch of produce for us, then we had the heat. Some tell me their farms just didn’t produce at all,” said Woodrow Gammel.

Biloxi’s Community Market is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. under the I-110 bridge at Howard Ave. and Hopkins Blvd.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.