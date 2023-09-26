Coast Life: Coast Rebels continue generation old gameday tradition

OXFORD, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturdays in the fall football fans on the Coast migrate by thousands to places like Oxford, Starkville, Hattiesburg, and Baton Rouge to cheer on their favorite teams.

At Ole Miss, going back over at least the last half a century, the Coast Rebels have been found in the same spot game after game.

“It’s an experience that you have to experience,” said Courtney Collier from Gulfport.

The Grove on the campus of Ole Miss is such an experience on game days, the Coast Rebels are dedicated to making the five-hour trip north seven Saturdays every fall.

“You’ve got the hardcore that comes up for every single game,” said Collier.

Before and after the games, the Coast Rebels are easy to find on the edge of the Grove. Courtney Collier from Gulfport first started coming to this spot when she was in high school. She now has a child in college at Ole Miss. Under the Coast Rebels tent, Collier can catch up with old South Mississippi acquaintances and make new friends just by stopping by.

“It makes it one big community,” said Collier. “It doesn’t matter where you’re from you become friends and you become close. Whether it’s you have children here, family here or you don’t know anybody at all, there’s people from California and all walks of life and you just become when big family when you come up.”

It’s a family gathered together over multiple generations, and it’s been a tradition for Gulfport’s Anne Warren going back 35 years.

“This has been such a fun tradition,” said Warren. “My children have grown up in this tent and as they’ve gotten older and attended Ole Miss, we continue that tradition. Families get together, we all just come enjoy and have fellowship.”

If it wasn’t for the games there probably wouldn’t be all the tents in the Grove but win or lose recent graduate Trevor Olsen from Gulfport says the Coast Rebels are undefeated when it comes to the party.

“It’s football, friendship and good atmosphere,” said Olsen. “The Grove is the only place in the world where it’s like this.”

