Chevron, Jackson Co. EDF celebrate expansion of Pascagoula Refinery, 60 years of operation

Chevron says it aims to provide affordable and reliable ever-cleaner energy for the next 60 years and beyond.
By Lauren Martinez
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Chevron and the Jackson County Economic Development Foundation are celebrating a major win for their corporate partnership on Monday following the expansion of the Pascagoula Refinery.

“Chevron is just another fine example of commitment to our community,” said Pascagoula City Manager Michael Silverman. “This is expansion is going to have a profound impact not only on the city of Pascagoula, but Jackson County and all of Mississippi.”

Chevron’s acquisition includes five buildings located north of the refinery including a machining and fabrication facility.

“This is where we’re going to be making parts that we’ll be sending to our Chevron business units throughout the nation and helping them to deliver their projects on time and within budget,” said Alan Suddath, Corporate Affairs Manager.

“They’ve moved their security center out here,” said JCEDF Deputy Director Mary Martha Jackson. “Their contractors are a significant part of the Chevron operations. They’ve moved them and they all are located here on the site.”

The energy corporation is also observing a six-decade anniversary.

“It its 60 years of operations in Jackson County, Mississippi, we can reasonably calculate close to $4 billion in the investment that has been made into this community,” said George Freehand, JCEDF Executive Director George Freeland. “As a public-private partnership, we can grow, evolve together, and work with Chevron to continue to transform not just the built environment in our community, but to help us diversify, expand and build a sustainable, robust economy for generations to come.”

JCEDF says Chevron’s expansion will also be a great opportunity to provide residents with high-quality and high-paying jobs.

