Brawl breaks out at football game in Mississippi, prompting investigation

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Tackles and hard hits are part of high school football, but on Friday night in Caledonia, Mississippi, some of those hits were reported on the sidelines - and there may have been more than players involved.

What started out as a normal high school football game among friendly rivals ended as an all-out brawl. At least two players required medical attention.

And it was all captured on video.

Now, law enforcement, the school districts, and the Mississippi High School Athletics Association are also looking into the incident.

“That’s why we have coaches. That’s why we have referees. Let them do their job and sort it all out on the field. If you need to discipline your children, do that at home and let the refs and the coaches do their job,” said Sheriff Eddie Hawkins.

What happened on the field and sidelines is also being investigated by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

Hawkins said his department will make arrests if that investigation shows that a crime was committed during the fight.

“If we can determine that a parent or some of the fans that participated in the altercation committed an offense, then we will seek charges on those offenders. The problem is that there were so many people on the field, so many pushing, and shoving, and grabbing, and choking, hitting, kicking that was going on. It’s hard to determine what happened,” said Hawkins.

Hawkins encouraged fans who may have been recording to share their videos with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

It could be evidence.

Lowndes County School Superintendent Sam Allison released a statement, saying, “We are working with MHSAA and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department to investigate the unfortunate events from the end of the football game this past Friday night between Caledonia High School and Aberdeen High School.”

The Aberdeen School District and The Mississippi High School Activities Association both said they are investigating the incident and do not wish to comment any further.

