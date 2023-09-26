WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

61-year-old reportedly falls off cliff, found dead 150 ft. below Blue Ridge Parkway

The National Park Service said the Glassmine Falls Overlook is a tall, skinny waterfall that...
The National Park Service said the Glassmine Falls Overlook is a tall, skinny waterfall that can be seen in the distance.(NPS Photo / Gail Fox)
By Sumner Moorer and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A 61-year-old woman died after falling from a cliff on the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina, according to officials with the National Parks Service.

First responders said they were called to Glassmine Falls Overlook just after noon Saturday for reports of a woman who had fallen down a cliff.

Officials said they found the body of Nancy Sampson about 150-ft. below the overlook.

The National Park Service said the Glassmine Falls Overlook is a tall, skinny waterfall that can be seen in the distance.

“Seeing the waterfall requires a bit of luck, however, as this ephemeral falls only flows after periods of rain,” the park service wrote on its website, adding the base of the waterfall is an old mica mine that is a shiny mineral that resembles glass.

According to the National Park Service, the Blue Ridge Parkway is 469 miles long, featuring long-range vistas and close-up views of the Appalachian Highlands.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2023 Cruisin' The Coast Schedule, Site Locations
LIST: 2023 Cruisin’ the Coast Schedule
Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming was taken into custody by Harrison County sheriff’s deputies...
Deming released on bond, indictment reveals new details
State Auditor Shad White joins us to talk about a recent recovery of $5.125 million from a...
State Auditor Shad White talks about $5M recovered from private prison company
Campers and RV'S are already beginning to fill a lot on Jeff Davis in Long Beach as folks gear...
Early cruisers starting to pick spots for Cruisin’ the Coast 2023
The hope is construction would take about two years.
New Merrill Road bridge set to take shape in George County

Latest News

The crime was caught on the family’s ring camera. At around 4 o'clock in the morning Saturday...
Mom says her family is devastated after vandals destroy Halloween yard decorations
FILE - UAW union members picket on the street in front of a Stellantis distribution center,...
Biden is headed to Michigan to join the UAW picket line. He’s all-in on showing his union bona fides
FILE - Second-grade students select their meals during lunch break in the cafeteria, Dec. 12,...
More students gain eligibility for free school meals under expanded US program
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., leaves the chamber at the Capitol in...
With a government shutdown just days away, Congress is moving into crisis mode