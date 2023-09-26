2023 Oceans Conference & Exhibition draws nearly 2,000 registrants from around the world

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - People from all parts of the globe have flocked to the Mississippi Coast Coliseum for the 2023 Oceans Conference and Exhibition. The blue-economy-driven event is held at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center in Biloxi over the course of three days.

Nearly two thousand people registered to check out cutting-edge technology presentations First-timer Kendra Mainprize traveled to Biloxi from Canada.

“I actually got funding through this organization called Oceans Advance that operates out of Newfoundland,” says Mainprize. “They are trying to get more young women involved in Ocean Science. So, they funded five students from Dalhousie University where I go, and five students from Memorial University in Newfoundland.”

Mainprize says she’s currently working on her honors thesis and is hoping to gain inspiration from the wide range of presentations.

“It’s been amazing; I’ve met so many people with all sorts of research and backgrounds,” she continued. “I’ve been very surprised by the amount of other Canadians I’ve been here so that’s been kind of funny. But, yeah I’ve gotten to meet so many people from all over.”

Programmer and data analyst Julia Engdahl is visiting the coast from New Jersey to present her research project.

“I worked at NOAA for a few years and then realized that I really missed research,” says Engdahl. “So, now I’m back at Rutgers doing a lot of data analysis for hurricane research. To combine my love for the ocean and storms is the perfect mix.”

Oceans committee member Laurie Jugan was impressed with this year’s turnout.

“I think it’s been fabulous,” says Jugan. “As of Monday, we’ve had about fourteen hundred registrants. We’re just continuing to go higher and higher. I hope we’ll break the record. From tourism to fishing to high technology everything is happening at the Gulf Coast and in Mississippi.”

The 2024 Oceans Conference & Exhibition will be held in Singapore in April.

