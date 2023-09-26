WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

1 dead after boat pulled into dam’s spillway, authorities say

A man is dead after officials said his boat was pulled into the Fort Loudoun Dam's spillway....
A man is dead after officials said his boat was pulled into the Fort Loudoun Dam's spillway. (Fort Loudoun Dam on the Tennessee River Tennessee Valley Authority/Twitter)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - One person died after their boat was pulled into a dam’s spillway in Tennessee, according to authorities.

WVLT reports the accident took place on Fort Loudoun Lake.

On Tuesday, officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said two men were aboard the boat, most likely fishing.

While on the lake, the boat was pulled into the spillway of Fort Loudoun Dam where it capsized.

Both men fell into the water. One of the men was rescued by an angler on another boat while the other was recovered dead at the dam.

The surviving man was taken to the hospital.

Officials recovered the boat for further analysis.

WVLT reports the man’s death marks the 24th boating death in the state this year.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2023 Cruisin' The Coast Schedule, Site Locations
LIST: 2023 Cruisin’ the Coast Schedule
Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming was taken into custody by Harrison County sheriff’s deputies...
Deming released on bond, indictment reveals new details
Journey's 50th Anniversary Tour Poster
Journey starting 50th anniversary ‘Freedom Tour’ in Biloxi, with special guest Toto
Chevron says it aims to provide affordable and reliable ever-cleaner energy for the next 60...
Chevron, Jackson Co. EDF celebrate expansion of Pascagoula Refinery, 60 years of operation
At Ole Miss, going back over at least the last half a century, the Coast Rebels have been found...
Coast Life: Coast Rebels continue generation old gameday tradition

Latest News

A southern Indiana trucking company has filed for bankruptcy after more than 80 years in...
Trucking company files for bankruptcy after more than 80 years in business
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Concerned Women for America Summit at the...
Judge rules Donald Trump defrauded banks, insurers as he built real estate empire
Nearly two thousand people registered to check out cutting-edge technology presentations...
2023 Oceans Conference & Exhibition draws nearly 2,000 registrants from around the world
Biloxi’s Community Market is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. under the...
Drought causes issues with local produce vendors
FILE - The iPhone 15 phones are shown during an announcement of new products on the Apple...
Apple exec defends tech giant’s decision to make Google default search engine on Apple iPhones, Macs