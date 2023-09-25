WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Volunteers unload 5,000 pumpkins for Trinity Episcopal Pumpkin Patch

The church’s pumpkin patch will be open from 10 a.m. until dusk every day until Halloween.
The church’s pumpkin patch will be open from 10 a.m. until dusk every day until Halloween.
The church’s pumpkin patch will be open from 10 a.m. until dusk every day until Halloween.(WLOX)
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Fall is here and so are the pumpkins! Volunteers at Trinity Episcopal Church spent time Sunday prepping the grounds for their much anticipated pumpkin patch.

Organizer Jeanne Tagge said several people stopped by to help unload a delivery truck filled with thousands of pumpkins of every size and shape imaginable.

“We are unloading our first shipment of pumpkins from the Navajo Indian Reservation in New Mexico,” Tagge said. “This is a fundraiser. Our 31st year doing this. All the funds that we earn go to outreach in the community and abroad.”

Unloading one pumpkin at a time was no easy task as volunteers had to work through the rainy weather conditions.

For Girl Scouts Sophia Worley and Luna McNeil, this was their first-time volunteering.

“It’s awesome, but it’s like a shower of rain. It’s getting us so wet, but I like when we get to take out some that are heavy and some that are not so heavy,” Worley and McNeil said.

According to Tagge, the pumpkin patch located just off Highway 90 and Church Ave. in Pass Christian lures in visitors from across the coast every year.

“It is so big and it’s so beautiful. There’s nowhere else in the United States where you can see pumpkins right by the water, across from the beach with shrimp boats going out, pelicans coming down, bald eagles hunting out there. It’s awesome,” Tagge said.

You can see that picture perfect scene for yourself right now. The pumpkin patch is open for business from 10 a.m. to dusk every day until Halloween.

More pumpkin shipments are expected to arrive over the next several weeks to keep the patch stocked for the season.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Town Center development plans.
Gautier, Belk reach amicable agreement, Town Center development soon to follow
FILE - The Capitol is seen in Washington, Sept. 20, 2021. The federal government is heading...
The federal government is headed into a shutdown. What does it mean, who’s hit and what’s next?
Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming was taken into custody by Harrison County sheriff’s deputies...
UPDATE: Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming makes federal court appearance to face drug charges
This never-before-seen committee is made up of the county’s EMA Director Matt Stratton, Sheriff...
Harrison County appoints unique committee to investigate AMR, consider other EMS services
Longtime head of Mississippi Hospital Association let go by board

Latest News

The Mississippi Gulf Coast Volkswagen Club was founded in 1987.
Mississippi Gulf Coast Volkswagen Club revs up for Cruisin’ the Coast
Eric's First Alert forecast Sep 24, 2023 6 p.m.
Slight boost in rain chances this week; tracking the tropics
Cruisin’ the Coast is just around the corner and members of the Mississippi Gulf Coast...
Mississippi Gulf Coast Volkswagen Club revs up for Cruisin’ the Coast
Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) lays on the turf with a shoulder injury after being sacked in...
Carr injures shoulder, Saints squander 17-0 lead and lose to Green Bay