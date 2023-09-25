Volunteers unload 5,000 pumpkins for Trinity Episcopal Pumpkin Patch

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Fall is here and so are the pumpkins! Volunteers at Trinity Episcopal Church spent time Sunday prepping the grounds for their much anticipated pumpkin patch.

Organizer Jeanne Tagge said several people stopped by to help unload a delivery truck filled with thousands of pumpkins of every size and shape imaginable.

“We are unloading our first shipment of pumpkins from the Navajo Indian Reservation in New Mexico,” Tagge said. “This is a fundraiser. Our 31st year doing this. All the funds that we earn go to outreach in the community and abroad.”

Unloading one pumpkin at a time was no easy task as volunteers had to work through the rainy weather conditions.

For Girl Scouts Sophia Worley and Luna McNeil, this was their first-time volunteering.

“It’s awesome, but it’s like a shower of rain. It’s getting us so wet, but I like when we get to take out some that are heavy and some that are not so heavy,” Worley and McNeil said.

According to Tagge, the pumpkin patch located just off Highway 90 and Church Ave. in Pass Christian lures in visitors from across the coast every year.

“It is so big and it’s so beautiful. There’s nowhere else in the United States where you can see pumpkins right by the water, across from the beach with shrimp boats going out, pelicans coming down, bald eagles hunting out there. It’s awesome,” Tagge said.

You can see that picture perfect scene for yourself right now. The pumpkin patch is open for business from 10 a.m. to dusk every day until Halloween.

More pumpkin shipments are expected to arrive over the next several weeks to keep the patch stocked for the season.

