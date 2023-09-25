Slavic Invitational takes final swing as weekend comes to a close

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - The 48th Slavic Invitational came to a close Sunday as golfers from all over the country gathered to participate in the well-known event.

This is the 48th year for the tournament, one that John Lane from St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana said is highly enjoyable.

“I hear it’s a great tournament and I find out first-hand it is,” said Lane.

This is Lane’s first year at the Slavic. He said by luck, he was able to play this year.

“My buddy plays in the tournament pretty much every year and he had a cancellation,” he said. “He’s always talked about it and I told him, ‘If you have a cancellation, let me know, I’d love to play in it.’”

Lane said the toughest part of the tournament is making sure he stays consistent in his game.

“The problem is that I can’t put two days together in this thing,” laughed Lane. “So, my chipping-putting may be good yesterday, however it was not good the first day.”

While it was Lane’s first time at Slavic, Tom Pickich said he’s been attending as a kitchen crew member for about eight or nine years now.

“They didn’t tell me it lasted three days but it’s a lot of fun,” laughed Pickich. “It’s cooking. And you can have adult refreshments. It’s a great bunch of guys, great bunch of people. You meet a lot of people.”

Both Lane and Pickich know they’ll be returning to the Slavic next year, and possibly, for years to come.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.