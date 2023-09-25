New Merrill Road bridge set to take shape in George County

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A gentle rain falls in the quiet area of George County. It’s quiet because there’s no traffic going across the Merrill Road bridge, which is out of service because state and federal guidelines deem it unsafe. That’s where George County Dist. 4 Supervisor Larry Havard comes into play.

“After 40 years, this will finally happen.”

in the distance is the old Merrill Rd. bridge over the Pascagoula River. It’s been out of service for nearly 10 years, however, George Co. Supervisor Larry Havard & others have plans in place to build a new bridge and cut down travel times for GC residents . pic.twitter.com/iW1E37rmxG — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) September 25, 2023

Havard and other county leaders have come up with the funding to get a bridge replacement for the commuters in this area. It would be a $17 million project.

“This route is very important to the people in this area who live here who’s having to make a 38-mile roundtrip detour each day to go to and from work,” Havard said.

The old one-lane structure connects Stone and George Counties. It’s located just south of where the Leaf and Chickasawhay Rivers meet to form the Pascagoula.

“Everyone has the right to go home and live their lives and not have to deal with a long detour such as this,” Havard added.

Grants and other revenue sources would cover $16 million of the plan with the county covering the rest of the cost. The hope is construction would take about two years.

