WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Mississippi Songwriters Festival wraps up its busiest year yet

Organizers are planning to expand the festival next year with performances planned across the state.
By Noah Noble
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The 14th Mississippi Songwriters Festival touted its busiest year yet after its four day event wrapped on Sunday with final performances at Murky Waters in downtown Ocean Springs. A list of 130 songwriters filled 12 venues from Gautier to Ocean Springs.

“This was the biggest one yet. People were everywhere,” said Andy Dalgo, the board treasurer of the Mississippi Songwriters Alliance. “We had so many songwriters sign up that we had to turn some of them away.”

Dalgo told WLOX News that the festival has come a long way since its debut in 2010.

“Back then, it was slow at first, but we started picking up and getting momentum and now it is huge. It is one of the biggest events in Mississippi now.”

Through the years, hundreds of songwriters have participated in the festival and have since seen success in the industry.

“We have seen a lot of them that have played our shows go on to be number one hit songwriters,” said Dalgo. “Like Michael Hardy, he is a big name in Nashville. And Carly Pearce, she is a huge Nashville star and she played down on our stage.”

Beyond connecting songwriters with an audience, the festival also connects them with other songwriters.

“The songwriter festival circuit is a huge networking opportunity for up and coming songwriters,” said festival performer Sean Gasaway, a Moss Point native who also teaches music as a member of the Mississippi Songwriters Association.

“I meet them when they’re starting out in the fourth grade, and so to be able to say we have a songwriters festival and you can come to our youth showcase and you can sing your songs you’ve written and get the response from the people here. It’s a crucial networking tool for any song writer.”

Gasaway told WLOX News, the festival will expand next year with performances planned across the state.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Town Center development plans.
Gautier, Belk reach amicable agreement, Town Center development soon to follow
FILE - The Capitol is seen in Washington, Sept. 20, 2021. The federal government is heading...
The federal government is headed into a shutdown. What does it mean, who’s hit and what’s next?
Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming was taken into custody by Harrison County sheriff’s deputies...
UPDATE: Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming makes federal court appearance to face drug charges
This never-before-seen committee is made up of the county’s EMA Director Matt Stratton, Sheriff...
Harrison County appoints unique committee to investigate AMR, consider other EMS services
Longtime head of Mississippi Hospital Association let go by board

Latest News

Eric's First Alert Forecast Sep 24, 2023 10 p.m.
Slight boost in rain chances this week; tracking the tropics
The 48th Slavic Invitational came to a close Sunday as golfers from all over the country...
Slavic Invitational takes final swing as weekend comes to a close
The church’s pumpkin patch will be open from 10 a.m. until dusk every day until Halloween.
Volunteers unload 5,000 pumpkins for Trinity Episcopal Pumpkin Patch
The Mississippi Gulf Coast Volkswagen Club was founded in 1987.
Mississippi Gulf Coast Volkswagen Club revs up for Cruisin’ the Coast