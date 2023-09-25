LIST: 2023 Cruisin’ the Coast Schedule
Location of Sites
- Registration Desk: Cruise Central in Gulfport 2 miles East of Hwy 49 at Centennial Plaza on Hwy 90, 200 East Beach Boulevard
- Mississippi Coast Coliseum, where our Swap Meet is held. (Not a stamping site.)
- Ocean Springs in the Downtown area
- D’Iberville (Civic Center Complex)
- Edgewater Mall parking area on the West side of the Mall
- Bay St. Louis (in the downtown area)
- Pass Christian (in the downtown area)
- Pascagoula at Beach Park
2023 Registration:
- Monday – 2023 Registration package pick-up 11 a.m.-5 p.m. for last names A-K only; Onsite Registration, 11 a.m-5 p.m.
- Tuesday – 2023 Registration package pick-up 9 a.m.-5 p.m. for last names L-Z only;
- Wednesday – 2023 Registration package pick-up, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. for all registrations
- Tuesday-Friday – Onsite Registration 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Saturday – Onsite Registration, 9 a.m.-Noon
2024 Registration:
- Thursday – Noon-5 p.m.
- Friday & Saturday – 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Sunday – 8 a.m.-Noon
- All the other sites open Thursday to Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Sunday, October 1
- View the Cruise, Downtown Gulfport, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Cruise-In with KOTO, Hardy Court Shopping Center, Gulfport, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Cruisin’ Through The Decades, Gautier, Noon-6 p.m.
- Drive-in Movie — Smokey & The Bandit, 5:30 p.m.
- Chris Jacobs appearances: Hardy Court, 9-11 a.m.; Gulfport, 1-4 p.m.
- Feature Car appearances: Hardy Court, 9 a.m.-noon; Downtown Gulfport, 2-5 p.m.
Casino Entertainment
- Jesse Hill, Scarlet Pearl Casino, Scarlet’s Steaks & Seafood Brunch, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Eugene Eash, Scarlet Pearl Casino, Butler’s, 6-10 p.m.
- Triggerproof, Beau Rivage, EIGHT75, 8 p.m.-1 a.m.
Monday, October 2
- KOTO spins the oldies at Cruise Central, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- 2023 Registration package pick-up, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. for last names A-K only; Cruise Central, Centennial Plaza, Gulfport
- 2023 Onsite registration, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Cruise Central, Centennial Plaza, Gulfport
- Feature Car appearance: Cruise Central, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- The Vicari Auto Auction vehicle check-in at Coast Coliseum, 1-5 p.m.
- Autocross – presented by Scarlet Pearl Casino and Autocross Guys, Coast Coliseum (west parking lot), 1-5 p.m. Open to registered vehicles only.
- New! Mississippi Gulf Fresh Seafood Sampling, Cruise Central at Centennial Plaza, 9-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m.
- Long Beach Parade – Open to registered vehicles only. First 600 to arrive will be in the parade. Line up at 1 p.m. at Long Beach High School, parade starts at 5:30 p.m.
- Chris Jacobs appearances: Cruise Central, Centennial Plaza, Gulfport, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; CTC Kick-off Parade serving as Grand Marshal, Long Beach, 4-6 p.m.
- The Tip Tops playing at Long Beach Harbor, 6-9 p.m.
Casino Entertainment
- Triggerproof, Beau Rivage, EIGHT75, 8 p.m.-1 a.m.
Tuesday, October 3
- KOTO spins the oldies at Cruise Central, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- 2023 Registration package pick-up, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. for last names L-Z only; Cruise Central, Centennial Plaza, Gulfport
- 2023 Onsite registration, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Cruise Central, Centennial Plaza, Gulfport
- Feature Car appearance: Margaritaville, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
- The Vicari Auto Auction vehicle check-in at Coast Coliseum, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Autocross – presented by Scarlet Pearl Casino and Autocross Guys, Coast Coliseum (west parking lot), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Open to registered vehicles only.
- New! Mississippi Gulf Fresh Seafood Sampling, Cruise Central at Centennial Plaza, 9-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m.
- “Salute To Our Veterans” 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Cruise Central with Garry Wesley
- Cruisin’ The River City, Moss Point, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Margaritaville Cruise-in, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., Margaritaville Resort Biloxi
- Chris Jacobs appearance: Margaritaville, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Cristy Lee appearance: Cruise Central, 10 a.m.-noon; Margaritaville, 2-4 p.m.
- Flame-throwing competition at Island View Casino in Gulfport, Live Entertainment by Ty Taylor & The Kinfolk, 4 p.m., Registration, 5 p.m., begins at dusk. 2 Categories – Cars & Trucks! Plus, $1,000 in Cash Prizes and Trophies!
Casino Entertainment
- Triggerproof, Beau Rivage, EIGHT75, 8 p.m.-1 a.m.
Wednesday, October 4
- KOTO spins the oldies at Cruise Central, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- 2023 Registration package pick-up, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. for all registrations;
- Biloxi Block Party, Downtown Biloxi, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Feature Car appearance: Biloxi Block Party, 8 a.m.-noon
- Autocross – presented by Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort and Autocross Guys, Coast Coliseum, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Open to registered vehicles only.
- The Vicari Auto Auction at Coast Coliseum, doors open at 8:30 a.m.; Auction begins 10 a.m.
- Car Corral open and vehicle check-in, east of Treasure Bay, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- NEW EVENT! Hot Rods & Hospitality, Waveland, Coleman Ave., 10 a.m-2 p.m. Entertainment by Assumed Risk, Dave Maley, and DJ Greg B.
- Diamondhead, Blessing of the Classics, 4-7 p.m. Line up at 1:30 p.m., Entertainment by B Jr. & The Shine Soul Band, 1:30-4 p.m., and the Beau King Band, 4-7 p.m.
- Joe & Amanda Martin appearances: Biloxi Block Party, 10 a.m.-noon; Beau Rivage, 6-8 p.m.
- Cristy Lee appearances: Biloxi Block Party, 10 a.m.-noon; Beau Rivage, 6-8 p.m.
- Courtney Hansen appearances: Biloxi Block Party, 10 a.m.-noon; Beau Rivage, 6-8 p.m.
- Dennis Gage appearance: Beau Rivage, 6-8 p.m.
Beau Rivage Cruisin’ Event
- 6-10 p.m., Cruisin’ The Coast Official Party – Beau Rivage Theatre, $20 admission;
- 6-7:30 p.m., Meet & Greets with Dennis Gage of My Classic Car, Cristy Lee, Courtney Hansen, and Joe & Amanda Martin
- 7:30 p.m., The Molly Ringwalds
Casino Entertainment
- Hank Berumen, Scarlet Pearl Casino, Scarlet’s Steaks & Seafood, 6-10 p.m.
- Johnny Dawg & The Triggerproof All Stars, Beau Rivage, EIGHT75, 8 p.m.-1 a.m.
Thursday, October 5
- KOTO spins the oldies at Cruise Central, 9-11 a.m.
- Registration and all Cruisin’ Venues are open 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.
- Sites with bands: Bay St. Louis, Pass Christian, Gulfport Cruise Central, Edgewater Mall, D’Iberville, Ocean Springs, Pascagoula
- 2024 Registration opens, noon-5 p.m., Cruise Central, Centennial Plaza, Gulfport
- New! Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, Pass Christian, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Country Cruisin’ Breakfast, Long Beach Yacht Club, 7-10 a.m.
- The Vicari Auto Auction at Coast Coliseum, doors open at 8:30 a.m.; Auction begins 10 a.m.
- Vicari Auction’s CTC Swap Meet open at Coast Coliseum, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- New! Mississippi Gulf Fresh Seafood Sampling, Cruise Central at Centennial Plaza, 9-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m.
- Car Corral open and vehicle check-in, east of Treasure Bay, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Feature Car appearance: Edgewater Mall, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
- NEW LOCATION! Burn ‘Em Up In The Pass, Fleitas Ave., Pass Christian, 5 p.m. til dusk. Live entertainment by Heather & The Monkey King.
- Dennis Gage appearances: Edgewater Mall, 10 a.m.-noon; D’Iberville, 2-4 p.m.
- Courtney Hansen appearances: Pass Christian, 10 a.m.-noon; Bay St. Louis, 2-4 p.m.
- Joe & Amanda Martin appearances: Pascagoula, 10 a.m.-noon; Ocean Springs, 2-4 p.m.
Cruisin’ Site Entertainment
Bay St. Louis
- 11 a.m.-Noon – No Dice
- 1-2 p.m. – Garry “Elvis” Wesley
- 3-4:30 p.m. – Lazerus
Pass Christian
- 11 a.m.-Noon – Jezebel
- 1-2:p.m. – Cool Rayz
- 3-4:30 p.m. – Unfazed
Gulfport Cruise Central
- 11 a.m.-Noon – Charles Grant
- 1-2 p.m. – Martini Shakerz
- 3-4:30 p.m. – Departure
Edgewater Mall
- 11 a.m.-Noon – Shack N Up
- 1-2 p.m. – Gretsch
- 3:30-4:30 p.m. – Vince Vance & The Valiants
D’Iberville
- 11 a.m.-Noon – Rocko
- 1-2 p.m. – B.B. Band
- 3-4:30 p.m. – Na Na Sha
Ocean Springs Downtown
- 11 a.m.-Noon – Black Velvet
- 1-2 p.m. – Tommy Morse
- 3-4:30 p.m. – The Style Band Pascagoula
- 11 a.m.-Noon – Saxman
- 1-2 p.m. – Platinum Café
- 3-4:30 p.m. – Dr. Zarr’s Amazing Funk Monster
Casino Entertainment
- The 3Cs, Silver Slipper Casino, “Rumble on the Gulf,” Beach Bar, 6-9 p.m.
- Nick Perkins Elvis Tribute, Silver Slipper, Casino Stage Bar, 9 p.m.
- Hank Berumen, Scarlet Pearl Casino, Scarlet’s Steaks & Seafood, 6-10 p.m.
- Matt & Amber, Beau Rivage, Black Clover Lounge, 6-10 p.m.
- Triggerproof, Beau Rivage, EIGHT75, 8 p.m.-1 a.m.
Friday, October 6
- KOTO spins the oldies at Cruise Central, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Registration and all Cruisin’ Venues are open 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.
- Sites with bands: Bay St. Louis, Pass Christian, Gulfport Cruise Central, Edgewater Mall, D’Iberville, Ocean Springs, Pascagoula
- 2023 and 2024 Registration continues, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- New! Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, Cruise Central at Centennial Plaza, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Country Cruisin’ Breakfast, Long Beach Yacht Club, 7-10 a.m.
- The Vicari Auto Auction doors open at 8:30 a.m.; Auction begins 10 a.m.
- Vicari Auction’s CTC Swap Meet open at Coast Coliseum, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Feature Car appearance: Ocean Springs, 9 a.m.-noon
- Car Corral continues, east of Treasure Bay, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Dennis Gage appearance: Bay St. Louis, 9-11 a.m.
- Courtney Hansen appearance: Ocean Springs, 10 a.m.-noon
- Joe & Amanda Martin appearance: Cruise Central, 10 a.m.-noon
- Ocean Springs Sock Hop & Street Party, 5:20-9 p.m. featuring Garry “Elvis” Wesley, 5:20-6 p.m., Na Na Sha, 6-7 p.m. and Departure, 7:30-9 p.m.
- “Pass In The Night,” 6:30-9:30 p.m., Pass Christian, Entertainment by Sons of uh Beech
- New Event! Free outdoor concert at Hollywood Casino, Bay St. Louis, Mustache The Band, 7 p.m.
Cruisin’ Site Entertainment
Bay St. Louis
- 11 a.m.-Noon – Saxman
- 1-2:30 p.m. – Gretsch
- 3:30-4:30 p.m. – Dr. Zarr’s Amazing Funk Monster
Pass Christian
- 11 a.m.-Noon – Black Velvet
- 1-2:30 p.m. – Tommy Morse Band
- 3:30-5 p.m. – Lazerus
Gulfport Cruise Central
- 11 a.m.-Noon – Shack N Up
- 1-2:30 p.m. – Platinum Café
- 3:30-5 p.m. – The Style Band
Edgewater Mall West Parking Lot (Hwy 90)
- 11 a.m.-Noon – Charles Grant
- 1-2:30 p.m. – Cool Rayz
- 3:30-5 p.m. – Qrisis D’Iberville
- 11 a.m.-Noon – No Dice
- 1-2:30 p.m. – Garry “Elvis” Wesley
- 3:30-5 p.m. – Miles Flatt
Ocean Springs Downtown
- 11 a.m.-Noon – Jezebel
- 1-2:30 p.m. – Martini Shakerz
- 3:30-5:15 p.m. – Unfazed Band
- 5:20-6 p.m. – Garry “Elvis” Wesley
- 6-7 p.m. – Na Na Sha
- 7-7:30 p.m. – Chick’s Picks
- 7:30-9 p.m. – Departure
Pascagoula
- 11 a.m.-Noon – Rocko
- 1-2:30 p.m. – B.B. Band
- 3:30-5 p.m. – Vince Vance & The Valiants
Casino Entertainment
- The Beach Boys, Beau Rivage, 8 p.m. Tickets: beaurivage.com
- Hank Berumen, Scarlet Pearl Casino, Scarlet’s Steaks & Seafood, 6-10 p.m.
- Sam Donald, Beau Rivage, Black Clover Lounge, 6-10 p.m.
- John Pierre & The Expressions, Hollywood Casino, 7-11 p.m.
- Nick Perkins Elvis Tribute, Silver Slipper, Casino Stage Bar, 8 p.m.
- Triggerproof, Beau Rivage, EIGHT75, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
- Eugene Eash, Scarlet Pearl Casino, Butler’s, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Saturday, October 7
- KOTO spins the oldies at Cruise Central, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Registration and all Cruisin’ Venues are open 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Sites with bands: Bay St. Louis, Pass Christian, Gulfport Cruise Central, Edgewater Mall, D’Iberville, Ocean Springs, Pascagoula
- 2023 Registration 9 a.m.-Noon
- 2024 Registration continues 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Country Cruisin’ Breakfast, Long Beach Yacht Club, 7-10 a.m.
- The Vicari Auto Auction, doors open at 8:30 a.m.; Auction begins 10 a.m.; Vehicle check-out: vehicles should be paid for and checked out by the end of auction on Saturday.
- Vicari Auction’s CTC Swap Meet open at Coast Coliseum, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Car Corral continues, east of Treasure Bay, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Dennis Gage appearance: Ocean Springs, 2-4 p.m.
- SUPER SATURDAY CONCERT – The Blues Brothers Soul Band and “Simply The Best” Tina Turner Tribute Show performing live at Hollywood Casino Resort in Bay St. Louis. Free event begins at 7 p.m.
Cruisin’ Site Entertainment
Bay St. Louis
- 11 a.m.-Noon – Charles Grant
- 1-2 p.m. – Tommy Morse Band
- 3-4:30 p.m. – Na Na Sha
Pass Christian
- 11 a.m.-Noon – No Dice
- 1-2 p.m. – Garry “Elvis” Wesley
- 3-4:30 p.m. – Vince Vance & The Valiants
Gulfport Cruise Central
- 11 a.m.-Noon – Black Velvet
- 1-2 p.m. – Cool Rayz
- 3-4:30 p.m. – Dr. Zarr’s Amazing Funk Monster
Edgewater Mall
- 11 a.m.-Noon – Saxman
- 1-2 p.m. – B.B. Band
- 3-4:30 p.m. – Departure
D’Iberville
- 11 a.m.-Noon – Shack N Up
- 1-2 p.m. – Gretsch
- 3-4:30 p.m. – Lazerus
Ocean Springs Downtown
- 11 a.m.-Noon – Rocko
- 1-2 p.m. – Platinum Café
- 3-4:30 p.m. – Qrisis
Pascagoula
- 11 a.m.-Noon – Jezebel
- 1-2 p.m. – Martini Shakerz
- 3-4:30 p.m. – Unfazed Band
Casino Entertainment
- The Beach Boys, Beau Rivage, 8 p.m. Tickets: beaurivage.com
- Jesse Hill, Scarlet Pearl Casino, Scarlet’s Steaks & Seafood, 6-10 p.m.
- John Pierre & The Expressions, Hollywood Casino, 7-11 p.m.
- Nick Perkins Elvis Tribute, Silver Slipper, Casino Stage Bar, 8 p.m.
- Brandon Bennett, IP Casino Resort Spa, 8 p.m.
- Triggerproof, Beau Rivage, EIGHT75, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
- Eugene Eash, Scarlet Pearl Casino, Butler’s, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Sunday, October 8
-All events at Cruise Central-
- 2024 Registration open 8 a.m.-Noon.
- Non-denominational prayer service, 8 a.m.
- Stamping Cards must be turned in by 9 a.m.
- Cruisin’ The Coast Finale Ceremonies, 9-10:30 a.m.
- Gene Oswalt Volunteer of the Year Award
- Announcements of the winners of the Cash Drawings (40 drawings of $500 each) totaling $20,000
- Make-A-Wish Raffle Car Giveaway and unveiling of new 2024 Raffle Vehicle!
- Live entertainment by the Qrisis, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Casino Entertainment
- Jesse Hill, Scarlet Pearl Casino, Scarlet’s Steaks & Seafood, Brunch, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Hank Berumen, Scarlet Pearl Casino, Scarlet’s Steaks & Seafood Brunch, 6-10 p.m.
- Eugene Eash, Scarlet Pearl Casino, Butler’s, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
All events and times subject to change.
