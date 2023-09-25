WLOX Careers
Hit or miss showers and storms today

By Taylor Graham
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We’ve had a few showers and storms this morning, and more are possible this afternoon and evening. While not everyone will get rain, some storms today could produce heavy rain in a short amount of time. It’s going to stay warm and muggy with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Most of the rain will diminish overnight tonight, and we’ll cool down into the low 70s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday’s rain chances will be a little bit lower than today’s. However, a few showers and storms can’t be ruled out. It’ll stay warm and muggy with highs in the upper 80s. Scattered showers and storms are more likely by Wednesday and Thursday. Hopefully we can get some much needed rainfall! Highs will remain in the upper 80s. We’ll be much drier by Friday and Saturday.

In the tropics, there are currently no threats to the Northern Gulf Coast. A broad area of low pressure near the Yucatan Peninsula has a very low chance of developing into a tropical system. It will be fighting a lot of wind shear. Tropical Storm Philippe remains in the Central Atlantic, and it will remain out at sea. Finally, another tropical wave in the Eastern Atlantic will likely become a depression this week. It will also remain out at sea.

