Early cruisers starting to pick spots for Crusin’ the Coast 2023

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Campers and RVs are already beginning to fill a lot on Jeff Davis Avenue in Long Beach as folks gear up for Crusin’ the Coast 2023.

Mark Evans is one of those early cruisers. He’s been coming to the event for almost two decades and says he enjoys the laid-back atmosphere Crusin’ the Coast has to offer.

“I enjoy all the old cars, the camaraderie of everybody and just hanging with friends for about nine days and not having to worry about anything,” Evans said.

Alongside Mark is his family and son, Luke, who says he looks forward to the event every year with the people he loves.

“Usually, we have our friends and family come over and we kind of party,” Luke Evans said.

Mark found this lot in Long Beach two years ago and immediately fell in love with the view. He says he arrives early to make sure they can secure their favorite spot.

“Everybody is pulling in early. And we won’t be in ‘till Thursday ourselves and we already got our spot reserved,” said Evans. “We don’t have to worry about it, and that’s the main thing. Long Beach is a good place to be.”

Mark has some advice for anyone looking to be a first-time cruiser: Plan ahead so you can fully enjoy yourself.

“Reserve your spot as soon as it’s over,” Evans said.

“I tell them just trust in your heart and don’t be scared,” Luke Evans said.

We’re also gearing up for Cruisin’ the Coast here at WLOX. For a full schedule of events this year, visit HERE.

