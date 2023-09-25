WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Deming released on bond, indictment reveals new details

His bond was set to $25,000.
By Noah Noble
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Robert Deming appeared in federal court Monday morning for a bond hearing.

The presiding judge set his bond at $25,000. Prosecutors argued for additional restrictions to be added, such as GPS monitoring, a daily curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., and not to have direct contact with his employees at the nine Candy Shop locations.

Deming posted bond in the afternoon and left the Harrison County jail, where he has been held since his arrest on Thursday.

Newly available court documents show prosecutors accuse Deming of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute two illegal substances: MDMB-4EN-PINACA and 5F-MDMB-PICA. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, those chemicals are synthetic cannabinoids.

Prosecutors also allege that Deming altered or destroyed evidence in the federal investigation.

The judge set Deming’s trial for October 30.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Auditor Shad White joins us to talk about a recent recovery of $5.125 million from a...
State Auditor Shad White talks about $5M recovered from private prison company
2023 Cruisin' The Coast Schedule, Site Locations
LIST: 2023 Cruisin’ the Coast Schedule
Carl Kemppainen was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Diamond Steen.
O’Reilly store employee charged with murder after shoplifting suspect dies of strangulation
The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 28 consecutive drawings.
Powerball jackpot reaches $785 million after no one wins Saturday
Jackson State kicker becomes first woman to play for the Tigers in program history (CREDIT:...
Jackson State kicker becomes first woman to play for the Tigers in program history

Latest News

County leaders have come up with the funding to get a bridge replacement for the commuters in...
New Merrill Road bridge set to take shape in George County
Now the state auditor's office is involved and the council is conducting an internal review.
Gulfport City Council holds special meeting regarding misspent money
His bond was set to $25,000.
Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming appears in federal court
The hope is construction would take about two years.
New Merrill Road bridge set to take shape in George County