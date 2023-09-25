Deming released on bond, indictment reveals new details

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Robert Deming appeared in federal court Monday morning for a bond hearing.

The presiding judge set his bond at $25,000. Prosecutors argued for additional restrictions to be added, such as GPS monitoring, a daily curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., and not to have direct contact with his employees at the nine Candy Shop locations.

Deming posted bond in the afternoon and left the Harrison County jail, where he has been held since his arrest on Thursday.

Newly available court documents show prosecutors accuse Deming of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute two illegal substances: MDMB-4EN-PINACA and 5F-MDMB-PICA. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, those chemicals are synthetic cannabinoids.

Prosecutors also allege that Deming altered or destroyed evidence in the federal investigation.

The judge set Deming’s trial for October 30.

