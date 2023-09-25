Celebration of Carnival Spirit’s first departure from Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mayor Sandy Stimpson and other local officials will join representatives from Carnival to celebrate the Carnival Spirit’s first departure from the Port of Mobile on Friday, Oct. 6.

The Carnival Ecstasy made its final voyage from Mobile last October 2022, and local officials, business owners and cruise enthusiasts are excited to see a ship back in Port. For passengers, the travel packages offered aboard the Carnival Spirit will be some of the best our area has seen. A newer and larger ship, Spirit will be offering unique 5,6,8, and 12-day itineraries out of Mobile to destinations like Belize, Roatan, Costa Maya, Bahamas, Key West, Freeport, Half Moon Cay, Grand Turk, Aruba, Grand Cayman, and Ocho Rios. Spirit has 600 balcony staterooms with additional amenities, entertainment options and spacious accommodations for up to 2,100 cruisers.

Last week, the City of Mobile approved its first multi-year agreement with Carnival Cruise Line — a five-year berthing agreement that includes an option for two additional one-year extensions.

