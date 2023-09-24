WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Saints lose 17-point fourth-quarter lead and starting QB Carr in 18-17 loss at Green Bay

Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) lays on the turf with a shoulder injury after being sacked in...
Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) lays on the turf with a shoulder injury after being sacked in the second half against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday (Sept. 24). (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WVUE) - The Saints entered the fourth quarter Sunday (Sept. 24) with a 17-0 advantage. They left Lambeau Field with an 18-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Saints starting quarterback Derek Carr was knocked out of the contest in the third quarter with a shoulder injury. The Saints were up 17-0 when he exited, and the Packers ripped off 18 straight points after Carr was replaced by Jameis Winston.

The extent of Carr’s injury was not immediately known.

The Saints still had a chance to win at the end, but rookie kicker Blake Grupe missed a 46-yard field goal attempt with 1:10 left in the game.

Before the injury, Carr threw a touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham. It was Graham’s first catch and touchdown of the season.

The Saints’ other touchdown came courtesy of a Rashid Shaheed 76-yard punt return. His special teams touchdown doubled the Saints lead over the Packers, 14-0.

The Saints (2-1) host Tampa Bay next Sunday at noon, when they will get running back Alvin Kamara back after a three-game suspension.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Town Center development plans.
Gautier, Belk reach amicable agreement, Town Center development soon to follow
FILE - The Capitol is seen in Washington, Sept. 20, 2021. The federal government is heading...
The federal government is headed into a shutdown. What does it mean, who’s hit and what’s next?
Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming was taken into custody by Harrison County sheriff’s deputies...
UPDATE: Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming makes federal court appearance to face drug charges
Longtime head of Mississippi Hospital Association let go by board
This never-before-seen committee is made up of the county’s EMA Director Matt Stratton, Sheriff...
Harrison County appoints unique committee to investigate AMR, consider other EMS services

Latest News

Kendre Miller hauls in a pass from Jameis Winston. (Source: New Orleans Saints)
GAME DAY PREVIEW: Saints rookie RB Kendre Miller likely to make debut at Green Bay Sunday
Saints safety Marcus Maye (6) also was arrested in September 2022 for an alleged road rage...
Saints safety Maye suspended next three games for substance use
New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams is tackled by Carolina Panthers defensive end...
Saints RB Jamaal Williams may ‘take some time’ to return; Kendre Miller a ‘full go’
Black and Gold Rewind : SAINTS VS PANTHERS