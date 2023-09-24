WLOX Careers
Mississippi Songwriters Festival gives voice to new artists

The four-day festival provides a space for songwriters to perform in front of eager audiences of music lovers.
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Music filled the air in Jackson County as festival goers spent their Saturday stopping at venues to listen to artists.

Jeremy Threlfall was one of those artists. Music has been a part of his life since the age of five.

“My mom stuck me on stage and told me to do something and I figured I start singing and that’s how it happened,” said Threlfall.

When he got to college, he challenged himself to write a song.

“It started as a biology project,” said Threlfall. “I wrote a rap called the plasma membrane rap and got myself an ‘A’.”

Before long, what started with that project turned into a passion.

“I was able to buy some equipment and learn to record and things like that. I do a lot of recordings,” said Threlfall. “I record bands and things like that as well. It kind of evolved into a free for all for music and recordings.”

Jeremy said he’s no stranger to performing in front of his friends and family, but this festival gave him a different opportunity: To perform in front of complete strangers.

“There’s parts I wish I did a little better, but for my first time I was pleased,” said Threlfall. “The audience was great, and the organizers were awesome.”

He said even though he was nervous, he’s already learning from his experience performing live.

“Just enjoy it. Enjoy your practicing, enjoy the moment you have to perform and share your heart through your music,” said Threlfall. “That’s the most important thing to me.”

The Mississippi Songwriters Festival will wrap up on Sunday. Click here to see the final day’s schedule of performers and venues.

