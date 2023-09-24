WLOX Careers
Mississippi Gulf Coast Volkswagen Club revs up for Cruisin’ the Coast

The Mississippi Gulf Coast Volkswagen Club was founded in 1987.
By Lauren Martinez
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Cruisin’ the Coast is just around the corner and members of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Volkswagen Club are getting revved up for what’s ahead. We caught up with the group Sunday morning at Jones Park in Gulfport.

April Cole enjoys sharing her love for the Volkswagen with her fellow, car-loving comrades.

“The crowd favorites always seem to be the Volkswagen. They bring back memories,” said Cole, who serves as Vice-President of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Volkswagen Club. “They were so reasonably priced. Everybody’s got a story about Volkswagen because that’s what they could afford back then.”

Cole is the proud owner of a 1973 Volkswagen Thing widely used in WWII.

“About four years ago, I was like, I’ve got to get another one,” Cole said. “So, I bought her about four years ago and I’ve been working on restoring her ever since. I joined this Volkswagen Club and we enjoy going out cruising and spending time together. They have become my second family.”

Debbie Clark and husband, Peter, found their 1971 Bug convertible down in Texas.

“We’ve been working on it now for four or five years but it’s functional and it’s fun,” Debbie Clark said.

Her fondest memory in the mint green ride is seeing how children react.

“You’ve got all these little kids that come up and they’re doing the punch buggy thing. It’s just fun to watch them. They get into it as much as we do.”

Cole said every year it feels like a family reunion with many more to come.

“We have a good time. We enjoy the community; it’s all about the community.”

During Cruisin’ the Coast, the Volkswagen Club will host a Vdub Run on Friday, Oct. 6. If you’d like to join them, they’re meeting at the Hancock County Governmental Annex in the east parking lot at 8 a.m.

