WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Jackson State kicker becomes first woman to play for the Tigers in program history

Jackson State kicker becomes first woman to play for the Tigers in program history (CREDIT:...
Jackson State kicker becomes first woman to play for the Tigers in program history (CREDIT: Jackson State Football)(Jackson State Athletics)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State football made history on the first kick of the game in their home opener against Bethune-Cookman.

On the opening play of the game, JSU kicker Leilana Armenta, who is a freshman member of the Jackson State women’s soccer program, kicked the opening kickoff to the Wildcats to become the first female to appear in a game for the Tigers.

Armenta becomes the first female member of JSU football in program history. She is not the first female member of an HBCU football team.

According to Jackson State football, she was added to the roster this week due to injuries.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming was taken into custody by Harrison County sheriff’s deputies...
UPDATE: Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming makes federal court appearance to face drug charges
“We are so blessed to be able to be working right now," 2nd-2nd Assistant Director Savannah...
Crew shoots Sylvester Stallone movie on coast amid strike adhering to interim agreements
A resident called the WLOX newsroom saying she found the man dead in the yard of her Elder...
Moss Point teen identified as body found on Elder Ferry Road
Jereme Lamond Jones, 30, of Mobile was arrested Saturday morning on a charge of first-degree...
Golden Nugget shooter sentenced for 2021 murder of Gulfport man, victim’s family reacts
From left to right: Tristin Goodlett, 17, Keyonte Charleston, 21, and Shanicholaus Taylor, 20
1 arrested, 2 wanted after fatal shooting, kidnapping baby in Jackson

Latest News

Southern Mississippi quarterback Billy Wiles (8) throws against Tulane during an NCAA football...
Southern Miss has chance to kickstart 2023 season in conference opener
CREDIT: Ole Miss Athletics/Ole Miss Football
Ole Miss student section sets back-to-back record attendance for football games
Head Coach Will Hall gave his thoughts on his team's performance.
Southern Miss falls to Tulane 21-3
The Ole Miss Rebels defeated the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at home Saturday night.
Rebels beat Yellow Jackets 48-23