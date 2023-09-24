WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

343 firefighters have died from 9/11-related illnesses, report says

The number of firefighters who have died from 9/11-related illnesses now equals the number of...
The number of firefighters who have died from 9/11-related illnesses now equals the number of firefighters who died in the Sept. 11 attacks.(Library Of Congress)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The number of firefighters who have died from 9/11-related illnesses has reached 343.

That is the same number of firefighters who lost their lives on the day of the attack more than 22 years ago, according to the New York Fire Department.

“The FDNY will never forget them. This is our legacy. This is our promise,” Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said.

The fire department said 11,000 firefighters suffer from World Trade Center-related diseases, including 3,500 with cancer.

Two firefighter unions are expected to hold a news conference Monday in New York about the fire department’s new report.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Town Center development plans.
Gautier, Belk reach amicable agreement, Town Center development soon to follow
FILE - The Capitol is seen in Washington, Sept. 20, 2021. The federal government is heading...
The federal government is headed into a shutdown. What does it mean, who’s hit and what’s next?
Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming was taken into custody by Harrison County sheriff’s deputies...
UPDATE: Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming makes federal court appearance to face drug charges
Longtime head of Mississippi Hospital Association let go by board
This never-before-seen committee is made up of the county’s EMA Director Matt Stratton, Sheriff...
Harrison County appoints unique committee to investigate AMR, consider other EMS services

Latest News

A shooting at Tuskegee University on Saturday night left multiple people injured.
Multiple people injured in shooting at Tuskegee University
Waves generated by Tropical Storm Ophelia crash up on the banks of the Potomac River along...
Weakening Ophelia still poses a risk of coastal flooding and heavy rain in some parts of the US
Anaheim Ducks left wing Nicolas Kerdiles stands on the ice during the second period of an NHL...
Former NHL player Nicolas Kerdiles dies at 29 after motorcycle crash in Nashville
Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) lays on the turf with a shoulder injury after being sacked in...
Saints lose 17-point fourth-quarter lead and starting QB Carr in 18-17 loss at Green Bay