Long Beach's Fall Sidewalk Sale starts a new shopping season

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - The City of Long Beach welcomed in the first day of fall Saturday with its second annual Fall Sidewalk Sale.

Mockingbird Lane Owner Janice Conoway opened her gift shop just one year before the sidewalk sales took off.

“It gives you an opportunity to maybe move out some older merchandise that you’ve got packed away at a discounted price to make room for new merchandise,” Conoway said. “But in the same turn, they may come look at what’s on sale, but then they come into the store to see what’s new. And it just gives you another opportunity to bring people in that may not have come in before.”

The Fall Sidewalk Sale was a one-day-only event running from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. If you missed it on Saturday, don’t worry. You can work through the list of 14 participating businesses at your own pace or check them out online:

