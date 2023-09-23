Hot and dry for the first day of fall

Happy first day of fall! We officially began the new season at 1:50 AM. It has been mild this morning, but we will heat up into the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon. Rain chances will be slim to none, and most of us will see lots of sunshine. Only a stray shower or two will be possible.

The sky will remain mostly clear tonight, and we’ll cool down into the upper 60s and low 70s by Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will be hot and dry with highs in the low 90s. Don’t count on much rain. A front getting closer to us will bring a slightly better chance for showers on Monday and Tuesday. However, many of us won’t get any rain. It’ll stay hot with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Ophelia made landfall in North Carolina this morning. It will continue to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the Mid Atlantic over the next few days. It’s remnants will move into Delaware and New Jersey by Monday. Another tropical wave in the Atlantic, Invest 90-L, will very likely become a tropical depression or storm this weekend. Many forecast models have it remaining out at sea. There are no tropical threats to the Gulf Coast at this time.

