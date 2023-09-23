WLOX Careers
Coast Transit Authority proposing rates hike due to inflation

A 10 to 25 cent increase is what the CTA is looking for when it comes to two of their bus fares.
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A 10 to 25-cent increase is what the Coast Transit Authority is looking for when it comes to two of their bus fares.

The proposed rates will increase the regular fare from $1.50 to $1.75 and the half fare will see an increase from 75 cents to 85 cents. All of this is because of inflation.

“We wanted to see what would have the least amount of impact on our riders,” said Yvette Vogel. “This will not affect anyone who gets a daily three-day or monthly bus pass. It is only affecting those single fares and single half fares.”

Marketing coordinator Yvette Vogel says nothing is set in stone yet. The CTA says it’s looking for input from the community to make sure they can provide the best service for their customers.

“This was the minimal adjustment we decided to look at to help mitigate those costs to help us continue the great service we offer the Mississippi Gulf Coast,” said Vogel. “They can do this by mail, can attend our two meetings with one in-person meeting coming up and also a virtual meeting and they can comment online with our online form.”

CTA will hold an in-person meeting on Wednesday, September 27th at 5:30 p.m. at the Gulfport facility.

