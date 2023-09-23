WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

As autoworkers strike, expert says finding parts could become difficult

By Kelli Cook
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis AC Delco Auto Parts Distribution workers joined the thousands of other United Auto Workers union members on the picket line Friday.

There was plenty of support for the striking employees in Southeast Memphis, which included some other union workers from as far away as Kentucky.

“Because this is how change happens, when all the trades, all the union workers across the board stick together,” said Earnest Collins, a millwright who walked off the job here in Memphis in order to support UAW.

Memphis AC Delco Auto Parts Distribution workers join the thousands of other United Auto...
Memphis AC Delco Auto Parts Distribution workers join the thousands of other United Auto Workers union members on the picket line, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.(Action News 5)

These Memphis workers joined the thousands of other UAW members on strike across the country.

They’re demanding better wages, benefits and healthcare from the Big 3 Automakers.

However, with crews off the assembly line, finding the necessary parts for your vehicle could get more difficult.

Michael Cox, manager at the Meineke in Midtown, says parts will be tough to come by at dealerships for new cars still under warranty.

“They are going to suffer the brunt of it,” said Cox.

“What we’re doing on our end is, if we know we’re having to look for OEM parts, manufacturing parts, we’re looking and searching online and having our vendors to commit to searching the same quality OEM parts or as good as OEM part that we can find to make our commitment be fulfilled,” said Cox.

Cox has been a mechanic for over 50 years and says finding parts is a big part of the job.

“I personally have contacts all through the city that I use,” said Cox.

Memphis AC Delco Auto Parts Distribution workers join the thousands of other United Auto...
Memphis AC Delco Auto Parts Distribution workers join the thousands of other United Auto Workers union members on the picket line, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.(Action News 5)

NBC News reports the automakers ramped up production to pad their inventories, but supplies en route to dealers are lower than usual due to past Covid-related disruptions.

“The new car industry is tough right now. The price of cars is going to go up, people are driving older cars and they’re getting them fixed,” said Cox.

He says that’s why his repair shop is busier than ever.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming was taken into custody by Harrison County sheriff’s deputies...
UPDATE: Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming makes federal court appearance to face drug charges
“We are so blessed to be able to be working right now," 2nd-2nd Assistant Director Savannah...
Crew shoots Sylvester Stallone movie on coast amid strike adhering to interim agreements
A resident called the WLOX newsroom saying she found the man dead in the yard of her Elder...
Moss Point teen identified as body found on Elder Ferry Road
Jereme Lamond Jones, 30, of Mobile was arrested Saturday morning on a charge of first-degree...
Golden Nugget shooter sentenced for 2021 murder of Gulfport man, victim’s family reacts
From left to right: Keyonte Charleston, 21, Tristin Goodlett, 17, and Shanicholaus Taylor, 20
3 wanted after fatal shooting, kidnapping baby in Jackson

Latest News

Hot and dry for the first day of fall
Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast
A 10 to 25 cent increase is what the CTA is looking for when it comes to two of their bus fares.
Coast Transit Authority proposing rates hike due to inflation
An exciting day as the City of Biloxi welcomed the President of Croatia, Zoran Milanovic.
Croatian-Americans of Gulf Coast welcome President of Croatia at Slavonian Lodge
Town Center development plans.
Gautier, Belk reach amicable agreement, Town Center development soon to follow