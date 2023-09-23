American Heart Association nearing $300k goal for 2023 Gulf Coast Heart Walk

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, hundreds of South Mississippians from all across coast came together for the 2023 Gulf Coast Heart Walk.

The American Heart Association event was held at Jones Park in Gulfport. AHA’s top priority is to raise funds each year for those battling heart disease and stroke. That funding will then be allocated toward research studies that could later result in new treatments and cures for patients.

This year’s goal for the Gulf Coast Heart Walk is to raise $300,000. So far, nearly $240,000 has been raised by the community.

“This is so important or the community. I mean heart health health affects all of us,” says Vicki Haskins, Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort Director of Promotions. “I’m particularly excited about that they are honoring the children this year, as well as pets. Cancer does affect childhood... dogs get cancer, so we’re honored that they’re supporting both.”

