WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

UPDATE: Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming makes federal court appearance to face drug charges

Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming was taken into custody by Harrison County sheriff’s deputies...
Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming was taken into custody by Harrison County sheriff’s deputies during a traffic stop Thursday afternoon on Pass Road. He's being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.(Harrison County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi City Councilman Robert Deming is making his first appearance in federal court Friday morning.

Court documents show he’s charged with three felony charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, and destruction, alteration or falsification of records in federal investigations.

Each of the three counts Deming is charged with carries a maximum penalty of the following:

  • Not more than 20 years of imprisonment
  • Not more than a $1 million fine
  • At least three years supervised release
  • $100 special assessment

The news comes after Deming’s homes and businesses were raided back in late January by the DEA under suspicions of drug trafficking and drug conspiracies. Following the raids, the government also asked for Deming’s assets to be forfeited, including more than $2 million in cash located during the raids.

RELATED: Biloxi councilman’s home, businesses raided by DEA agents

During the investigation, seven locations in Mississippi and two others in North Carolina, all owned by Deming, were searched by DEA agents following reports of illegal drug sales.

RELATED: Government asks Biloxi councilman to forfeit over $2 million in assets, court documents say

According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, his deputies took Deming into custody without incident during a traffic stop Thursday afternoon on Pass Road. He was being held without bond at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center ahead of Friday morning’s court appearance.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A resident called the WLOX newsroom saying she found the man dead in the yard of her Elder...
Moss Point teen identified as body found on Elder Ferry Road
Jereme Lamond Jones, 30, of Mobile was arrested Saturday morning on a charge of first-degree...
Golden Nugget shooter sentenced for 2021 murder of Gulfport man, victim’s family reacts
An Ocean Springs organization calling for the resignation of two city committee members.
We Shall Not Be Moved calls for resignation of two Ocean Springs committee chairs
Thursday September 21st's update shows an 'exceptional' drought in Harrison County and southern...
First Alert: South Mississippi’s drought intensifies to worst level

Latest News

It's the season finale of summer! And the weather looks pretty nice today. High temp around 90,...
Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast
Eric's First Alert Forecast Sep 21, 2023 10 p.m.
Rain chances slim next few days as drought intensifies across South MS
Mississippi is looking to change the way hospitals get reimbursed by Medicaid. Governor Tate...
Governor announces Medicaid reimbursement reforms, but Democrats call it an election-year stunt
“We are so blessed to be able to be working right now," 2nd-2nd Assistant Director Savannah...
Crew shoots Sylvester Stallone movie on coast amid strike adhering to interim agreements