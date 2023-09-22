Scholar Athlete of the Week: St. Patrick’s Luke Meyers

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s not every day that you come across a high school senior who has maintained a 4.0 GPA while also excelling in three sports. Meet Luke Myers, a five-time state champion who manages to be an elite competitor on the athletic field while also being an exemplary student in the classroom.

“I have to manage my time well,” said Meyers. “It’s hard work doing it, but I try to set time aside for both academics and athletics.”

It’s evident that Myers knows the importance of attitude. The cross-country, soccer, and track star uses the lessons he learns from his athletics to help him succeed in his academics.

“I take some of the lessons I learned from sports, like hard work and just dedication and getting the right mentality and attitude, and I like to apply it to my academics as well. I think that’s necessary for success.”

Luke is planning to major in pre-med with the hopes of becoming a neurologist, something he says would not be able to happen without the support system around him.

“Definitely my parents, coaches, teachers, peers, and especially God.”

With a bright future ahead, Myers is grateful for all the lessons he’s learned as a member of the Fighting Irish.

“This school has taught me a lot about what to do in the future and how to live my life and just have the right attitude.”

Meyers and his cross-country teammates have a YouTube channel which you can check out here.

