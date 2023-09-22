WLOX Careers
Madison Police seize 24 pounds of cocaine in stop along I-55

Twenty-four pounds of cocaine was seized during a drug bust in Madison.
Twenty-four pounds of cocaine was seized during a drug bust in Madison.(Madison Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Approximately 24 pounds of cocaine were seized during a traffic stop in Madison Thursday.

The incident occurred along I-55 northbound near the 109-mile marker.

Police say Roberto Antonio Escobar was driving a 2014 Freightliner and was stopped for careless driving.

Roberto Escobar
Roberto Escobar(Madison Police Department)

During the stop, police became suspicious, and Madison Police K9 Officer Ira alerted officers to the presence of narcotics.

Escobar was arrested for aggravated trafficking of a controlled substance and careless driving.

He is currently being held at the Madison County Detention Center, where he is awaiting his initial appearance in Municipal Court.

The case will then be forwarded to Madison/Rankin District Attorney John Bramlett for prosecution.

