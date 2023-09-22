WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

High-speed trains begin making trip between Orlando and Miami

The first Brightline train to Miami for the debut of service from Orlando International Airport...
The first Brightline train to Miami for the debut of service from Orlando International Airport arrives in the station early Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. The high-speed Orlando-Miami route marks the first new privately-owned inter-city passenger service to roll out in the U.S. in 100 years. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A privately owned high-speed passenger train service launched Friday between Florida’s two biggest tourist hubs.

The Brightline train is a $5 billion bet by owner Fortress Investment Group that eventually 8 million people annually will take the 3.5-hour, 235-mile (378-kilometer) trip between Miami and Orlando — about 30 minutes less than the average drive.

The company is charging single riders $158 round-trip for business class and $298 for first-class, with families and groups able to buy four round-trip tickets for $398. Thirty-two trains will run daily.

Brightline, which began running its neon-yellow trains the 70 miles (112 kilometers) between Miami and West Palm Beach in 2018, is the first private intercity passenger service to begin U.S. operations in a century.

Passengers celebrate as the first Brightline train to Miami for the debut of service from...
Passengers celebrate as the first Brightline train to Miami for the debut of service from Orlando International Airport pulls out of the station, early Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. The high-speed Orlando-Miami route marks first new privately-owned inter-city passenger service to roll out in the U.S. in 100 years. (Joe Burbank /Orlando Sentinel via AP)(AP)

Friday’s launch of the Miami-Orlando line was marred by the death of a pedestrian who was hit in South Florida on a section of track served by the new route.

The unidentified passenger was struck before dawn in Delray Beach by a southbound Brightline train, according to Ted White, a public safety officer with the Delray Beach Police Department.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the train was part of the Miami-Orlando service.

The death is the privately owned railroad’s 12th in 2023 and its 98th since July 2017. That’s one death for approximately every 33,000 miles its trains travel, the worst death rate among the nation’s more than 800 railroads, an ongoing Associated Press analysis that began in 2019 shows.

A Brightline spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to messages for comment.

None of Brightline’s deaths have been found to be the railroad’s fault. Most have been suicides, pedestrians who tried to run across the tracks ahead of the train, or drivers who maneuvered around crossing gates rather than wait.

Brightline also is building a line connecting Southern California and Las Vegas that it hopes to open in 2027 with trains that will reach 190 mph (305 kph). The only other U.S. high-speed line is Amtrak’s Acela service between Boston and Washington, D.C., which began in 2000. Amtrak is owned by the federal government.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A resident called the WLOX newsroom saying she found the man dead in the yard of her Elder...
Moss Point teen identified as body found on Elder Ferry Road
Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming was taken into custody by Harrison County sheriff’s deputies...
UPDATE: Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming makes federal court appearance to face drug charges
Jereme Lamond Jones, 30, of Mobile was arrested Saturday morning on a charge of first-degree...
Golden Nugget shooter sentenced for 2021 murder of Gulfport man, victim’s family reacts
“We are so blessed to be able to be working right now," 2nd-2nd Assistant Director Savannah...
Crew shoots Sylvester Stallone movie on coast amid strike adhering to interim agreements
An Ocean Springs organization calling for the resignation of two city committee members.
We Shall Not Be Moved calls for resignation of two Ocean Springs committee chairs

Latest News

United Auto Workers march outside the Stellantis North American Headquarters, Wednesday, Sept....
Auto workers are expanding their strike to 38 locations in 20 states, targeting Stellantis and GM
Former President Donald Trump greets supporters at the Treehouse Pub & Eatery, Wednesday, Sept....
Judge peppers lawyers in prelude to trial of New York’s business fraud lawsuit against Trump
A federal judge has ruled that a university in the Texas Panhandle did not violate the...
Federal judge rules Texas university that canceled drag show didn’t violate free speech rights
Sheneen McClain, mother of Elijah McClain, looks on outside the courtroom at the Adams County...
Video of Elijah McClain’s stop by police shown as officers on trial in Black man’s death
President Joe Biden speaks from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington Sept. 15....
Gun violence is the ultimate ‘superstorm,’ President Biden says as he announces new federal effort