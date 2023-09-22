WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

Harrison County appoints unique committee to investigate AMR, consider other EMS services

This never-before-seen committee is made up of the county’s EMA Director Matt Stratton, Sheriff...
This never-before-seen committee is made up of the county’s EMA Director Matt Stratton, Sheriff Troy Peterson and Fire Chief Pat Sullivan, along with all six cities’ fire chiefs.(WLOX)
By Amber Spradley
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Harrison County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Friday morning to appoint a first-of-its-kind committee to oversee its ambulance service.

This comes as the county’s contract with American Medical Response (AMR) nears its end and WLOX continues covering local concerns regarding the company’s delayed response to emergencies across the coast.

This never-before-seen committee is made up of the county’s EMA Director Matt Stratton, Sheriff Troy Peterson and Fire Chief Pat Sullivan, along with all six cities’ fire chiefs.

Together, this group of department heads is tasked with investigating AMR’s current service across the county, while also reviewing other ambulance services’ proposals to take over.

“Along the coast, all the cities have suffered some response times that we’re not happy with. So, we’re investigating that,” Sullivan told WLOX. “We’re trying to find out why that’s the case and what we can do to better that.”

In addition to the county calling for outside proposals, city leaders are doing the same by forming their own EMS districts and requesting bids.

Since the county is only able to contract one company at a time, the committee will decide together whether a more competitive ambulance service is needed for the county or if individual cities should begin signing their own service contracts.

Either way, all members are starting off on the same foot in agreement that ambulances need to respond faster.

“We’ve managed to put firefighters, paramedics, even police officers, that are trained in medical aid on the scene in the shortest amount of time possible, and that’s working. We know that system’s working,” Sullivan said. “The transport times, the problems we’re having: getting an ambulance to the scene and getting that person in the ambulance to the hospital. Putting them in a fire truck or a police car is a critical decision, and it’s only done in the most critical situations.”

Sullivan went on to say that by coming together like this, they’re hopeful they can decide on one ambulance service to better cover the coast.

But perhaps, the coast could also eventually see different ambulance services running in order to provide an effective, efficient and fast response for all in Harrison County.

The group is now working to pin a date for its next meeting.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A resident called the WLOX newsroom saying she found the man dead in the yard of her Elder...
Moss Point teen identified as body found on Elder Ferry Road
Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming was taken into custody by Harrison County sheriff’s deputies...
UPDATE: Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming makes federal court appearance to face drug charges
Jereme Lamond Jones, 30, of Mobile was arrested Saturday morning on a charge of first-degree...
Golden Nugget shooter sentenced for 2021 murder of Gulfport man, victim’s family reacts
“We are so blessed to be able to be working right now," 2nd-2nd Assistant Director Savannah...
Crew shoots Sylvester Stallone movie on coast amid strike adhering to interim agreements
An Ocean Springs organization calling for the resignation of two city committee members.
We Shall Not Be Moved calls for resignation of two Ocean Springs committee chairs

Latest News

The timeline is laid out for people when to expect the salt water to reach their communities
TIMELINE: Saltwater wedge could reach New Orleans by late October
Twenty-four pounds of cocaine was seized during a drug bust in Madison.
Madison Police seize 24 pounds of cocaine in stop along I-55
Eric's First Alert Forecast Sep 22, 2023 4 p.m.
Pleasant mornings, hot afternoons continue this weekend
The Fesin' the Coast and Mississippi Gulf Coast Feis is making history with its first ever...
Happening Oct. 14-15th: Feisin' the Coast Irish Dance Festival